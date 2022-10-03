India thwarts China’s bid to pass resolution against AUKUS  

Realizing that its resolution would not get majority support, China withdrew its draft resolution on September 30…reports Asian Lite News

The General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was held in Vienna from September 26-30, where China tried to get a resolution passed against the AUKUS for seeking to provide Australia with nuclear-powered submarines (but armed with conventional weapons).

But India’s deft diplomacy thwarted China’s bid to pass the resolution against the AUKUS and it withdrew its resolution, said sources.

China argued that this initiative was in violation of their responsibilities under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). It also criticized the role of IAEA in this regard.

India took an objective view of the initiative, recognising the soundness of the technical evaluation by IAEA.

The Indian Mission to the IAEA in Vienna worked closely with many IAEA member states in this regard.

India’s considered role helped many smaller countries take a clear stand on the Chinese proposal.

Realizing that its resolution would not get majority support, China withdrew its draft resolution on September 30.

Interestingly, the Chinese were confident enough of the success of September 28 to get Global Times to issue an article on the subject.

India’s deft and impactful diplomacy was deeply appreciated by IAEA member states, particularly the AUKUS partners.

