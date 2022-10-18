MBZ vows all possible efforts to bring peace in Ukraine

Sheikh Mohamed stressed that the UAE will exert all possible efforts to prevent the worsening of the crisis…reports Asian Lite News

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday held a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

During the call, the two sides discussed cooperation between the two countries, in addition to developments in the Ukraine crisis and the importance of de-escalation and reducing tensions through dialogue and diplomatic solutions.

Sheikh Mohamed stressed that the UAE will exert all possible efforts to prevent the worsening of the crisis and help foster an atmosphere conducive to de-escalation and negotiations for the benefit of all parties.

Moreover, the UAE President underscored that the Ukraine crisis has a serious impact, not only on Ukraine and Russia but also on the rest of the world, as it poses challenges to the global economy and international peace and security.

During the call, Sheikh Mohamed thanked President Zelenskyy for his confidence in the UAE’s efforts to mediate on humanitarian issues, food security, and other matters. He also underscored the UAE’s readiness to continue its efforts and support initiatives to mitigate the humanitarian and economic impact of the crisis.

Sheikh Mohamed and President Zelenskyy congratulated each other on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the UAE and Ukraine, expressing their wishes for the two countries’ relations to continue prospering to serve mutual interests and meet the aspirations of their peoples.

Last week, President Sheikh Mohamed met Russia’s Vladimir Putin and highlighted the importance of continuing to make unremitting efforts to find political solutions to crises and tensions, stressing the need for dialogue between all parties.

He underscored the UAE’s policy in support of peace and stability on the regional and international arenas, and called for the need to continue serious consultations to resolve the Ukraine crisis through dialogue, negotiation and diplomacy to reach a political settlement in order to achieve global peace and security.

The UAE has played a key role in the prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine. President Putin expressed Russia’s appreciation for the UAE’s efforts, noting that they are a testament to its readiness to support mediation efforts.

Sheikh Mohamed also briefed the Russian President on the Ukrainian side’s position on a number of issues.

The UAE President also emphasised the need to keep dialogue between Russia and Ukraine open, while President Putin stressed that Russia is keen on the continuation of the UAE’s mediation efforts.

