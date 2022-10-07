New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern renews invitation to Modi

She extended this invitation while participating in �Vishwa Sadbhavana’ event which was a part of the Kiwi Indian Hall of Fame awards…reports Asian Lite News

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has extended an invitation to her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to visit her country.

She extended this invitation while participating in �Vishwa Sadbhavana’ event which was a part of the Kiwi Indian Hall of Fame awards, jointly organised by the NID Foundation and the Indian Weekender in Auckland, where two books depicting Prime Minister Modi’s unique and hugely successful governance were also unveiled, in the presence of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

In her address as the chief guest, Ardern said that New Zealand and India share a lot of things among them, and that the relationship between two countries has been growing stronger and there is a massive potential for the growth in the times to come.

“In a world that is becoming increasingly volatile, New Zealand and India share a lot of things. Both the nations care for our democratic traditions and share an interest in a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

“We share concern for climate change and we have similar passions for celebrating different cultures and traditions. Engagements like today’s, not only deepen our relationship, but also progresses our aspirations,” she added.

