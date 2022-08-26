STARZPLAY to live stream Asia Cup in Middle East

The die-hard cricket fans can subscribe to the Cricket package on STARZPLAY at AED 24.99/month to enjoy Asia Cup 2022 and non-stop live cricket all-year-round….reports Asian Lite News

STARZPLAY, ranked among the region’s top three subscription video on demand services, will stream live the upcoming 15th edition of the DP World Asia Cup 2022 across the MENA region.

The upcoming tournament will be available as part of STARZPLAY Sports, as well as a standalone package ‘Cricket’ (formerly ‘PowerPlay’), for those who only wish to watch the DP World Asia Cup 2022 and other cricket series. All the matches will be streamed LIVE along-with highlights, pre-shows and post-match analysis, with full match replays.

evision, the entertainment streaming division of e& life, a business pillar of e& (previously known as Etisalat Group), and a majority stake holder in STARZPLAY, has acquired the exclusive broadcast and media rights across MENA. Cricket fans eagerly awaiting the much-anticipated game can now enjoy the cricket fiesta anytime, anywhere and from any device on STARZPLAY via evision’s flagship sports channel CricLife Max.

Danny Bates, Chief Commercial Officer, STARZPLAY, said: “Cricket is hugely popular in the region, especially amongst the South Asian diaspora and we are proud to bring the exciting Asia Cup to millions of fans across the region. The addition of Asia Cup further elevates our recently launched STARZPLAY Sports offering as we continue to invest more in sports, building the category into one of our core products. Our strategic priority is to ensure that the best sports entertainment is readily accessible to our subscribers across the MENA region at affordable prices and this prestigious win is another step towards this direction. We thank our partners at evision for their continued support.”

Olivier Bramly, Chief Executive Officer, evision said: “It is exciting to bring the DP World Asia Cup 2022 to all viewers on CricLife MAX after a four-year, pandemic hiatus. We have always been committed to delivering the best in sports and entertainment from local and international content providers. Increasing our footprint throughout MENA through STARZPLAY gives us the opportunity to enhance and expand our offerings for avid cricket fans. They will now be able to enjoy the games on our broadcast as well as digital platforms, giving them the flexibility to watch the cricket series from anywhere and at any time.”

The tournament kicks off on August 27 and will conclude with the final on September 11. India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are the confirmed teams, while Hong Kong qualified for the sixth spot after winning all their three matches in the qualifiers beating UAE, Kuwait and Singapore.

Asia’s biggest cricket rivalries will come face to face live on STARZPLAY starting August 27. The die-hard cricket fans can subscribe to the Cricket package on STARZPLAY at AED 24.99/month to enjoy Asia Cup 2022 and non-stop live cricket all-year-round.

STARZPLAY’s sports and entertainment content can be enjoyed through starzplay.com and the STARZPLAY mobile apps. Subscribers can enjoy the fantastic quality on their big screens via the STARZPLAY television app available on Android TV, Apple TV, Smart TVs, PS4 or through casting video from the mobile app to TV through AirPlay or Google Chromecast.

With thousands of hours of premium content including the best western content, Arabic shows, Turkish favourites, anime, and live sports, STARZPLAY is today one of the leading streaming platforms in the MENA region. The service is available in 19 countries across the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan for fans to enjoy quality content anytime, anywhere, and from any device.

