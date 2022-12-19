Supreme Council reviews Dubai’s net-zero efforts

The meeting also discussed a proposal by Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) to supply petroleum products to Al Maktoum International Airport through the Falcon Station in Jebel Ali…reports Asian Lite News

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, chaired the 73rd meeting held virtually, with the participation of Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy.

Sheikh Ahmed emphasised the importance of cooperation among the related organisations in the UAE to achieve the objectives of the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative. This supports the vision of the country’s leadership to reach a sustainable green economy.

“At the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, we are working to implement the roadmap and plans that include national initiatives and strategies to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and consolidate the foundations for a low-carbon economy,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy.

“This achieves the vision and directives of the wise leadership of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to address climate change. This is achieved through effective solutions to support local low-carbon sectors, and pioneering projects that support the UAE’s future strategies and aspirations in building a successful green economy model.”

“During the meeting, we discussed the national system for trading carbon credits in cooperation with the Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment. We also discussed a classification programme for existing buildings to monitor the efficiency of water and electricity use as an optional initiative for residential and commercial buildings. This aims to improve energy performance and raise awareness of the importance of reducing consumption in existing buildings in conjunction with introducing the Dubai Green Buildings Programme,” said Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy.

The meeting also discussed a proposal by Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) to supply petroleum products to Al Maktoum International Airport through the Falcon Station in Jebel Ali. ENOC is discussing with the suppliers the possibility of using the Falcon line to supply jet fuel in order to reduce land transport and avoid transportation risks and carbon emissions.

The meeting was attended by Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, and board members Dawood Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality; Abdulla bin Kalban, Managing Director of Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA); Saif Humaid Al Falasi, CEO of Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC); Juan-Pablo Freile, General Manager of Dubai Petroleum; and Hussain Al Banna, Acting CEO of the Strategy & Corporate Governance Sector at the Roads & Transport Authority (RTA).

