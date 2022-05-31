The 18th edition of the Himalayan Odyssey will begin in Delhi and travel to Umling La, the world’s highest motorable road at 19,024 feet above sea level…reports Asian Lite News

The dates for the much-anticipated Himalayan Odyssey 2022 were announced today by Royal Enfield. Himalayan Odyssey, which returns after three years, is one of the world’s largest motorcycle rides of its kind, with over 70 participants traversing the mighty Himalayan terrain on their Royal Enfield motorcycles over a distance of nearly 2,700 km in 18 days.



It will be held from July 2-18, and will bring riders from all over India together while providing them with an endless supply of breath-taking views and intimidating terrain along the way.



This edition of the Himalayan Odyssey will continue to raise awareness about the Royal Enfield journey of sustainability in order to reduce impact on the Himalayas’ fragile ecosystem. While traversing some of the world’s roughest terrains, highest mountain passes, and empty stretches of pristine landscape and rock-strewn pathways, the Himalayan Odyssey contingent will also be strongly propagating the concept of a sustainable motorcycle journey this year.

The 18th edition of the Himalayan Odyssey will begin in Delhi and travel to Umling La, the world’s highest motorable road at 19,024 feet above sea level. The expedition will take two routes, and while both groups will leave from Delhi together, they will take separate routes before meeting in Leh. The participants will travel through the picturesque Himalayan regions of Ladakh and Spiti during the ride. While both regions will present riders with hostile challenges in terms of weather and terrain, the riders will also get to experience an adventure unlike any other.



The registration is open on the Royal Enfield website, www.royalenfield.com, from today onwards.

