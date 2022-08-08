Mashreq launches non-banking business services platform

The new platform provides businesses with privileged access to a select group of innovative fintechs, start-ups and other service providers with a range of unique offerings, products and discounts for Mashreq’s business banking and NEOBiz customers…reports Asian Lite News

Mashreq, one of the leading financial institutions in the UAE, has launched a non-banking business services platform called Mashreq Business Banking Value Added Services, forming part of the Bank’s commitment to enabling business success and helping SMEs do business better.



The new platform provides businesses with privileged access to a select group of innovative fintechs, start-ups and other service providers with a range of unique offerings, products and discounts for Mashreq’s business banking and NEOBiz customers.



Having launched with a batch of ten companies, Mashreq is scheduled to go live with an additional ten over the coming weeks. The new direction will see Mashreq build a one-click platform within Business Banking online that integrates service providers and their transactions within one business services ecosystem. The new website can be accessed using the following link:

https://www.mashreqbank.com/en/uae/business/partnerships/value-added-services

Thomas Baxendale, Head of Business Banking Ecosystems, Mashreq, said: “We understand that entrepreneurship is at the heart of a sustainable, purposeful economy, which is why Mashreq has always been at the top of the race when it comes to fostering entrepreneurship in our region. We are therefore delighted to be the first bank to partner with start-ups and fintechs in a way that provides our business banking customers with access to their services. We always have – and will continue to – partner with leading fintechs because entrepreneurs are the backbone of our economy through their ability to create innovative products and services.”

Rajeev Chalisgaonkar, Head of Business Banking & NEOBiz, said: “What we are providing is a one-stop-shop with everything you need to boost your business, with powerful add-ons. This aligns with our mission to shape the future of financial services through convenience, innovation and trust while delivering seamless experiences to our customers.”

Mashreq Business Banking customers will be able to access offers and services across a wide range of company needs, including the following: HR and Planning (Emirates HR and Bayzat), Cloud Services: WannaGo, Office Space and Co-working (Letswork), Access to Finance (InstaVal), Website design and branding (Creative971), Accounting and Bookkeeping (Yalla Collect), Legal Services (Lexyom), e-commerce (Zoko), Training (Mindcloud).



Mashreq Business Banking Value Added Services offers:

Mashreq has partnered with EmiratesHR, a secure cloud-based HR and Payroll software solution specifically designed for the UAE and GCC to help organizations of any size streamline HR processes and engage with employees more efficiently and accurately, saving time and money. EmiratesHR is available in more than 35 countries and serves 40,000 daily users. NEOBiz customers can get a 40% discount using this link and PROMOCODE: HR50.



Mashreq has also joined forces with Letswork, which has over 100 co-working spaces, hotels and work-friendly cafes across the UAE. The global workplace provider delivers flexible solutions, productive spaces and inspiring community experiences for freelancers, growing companies and corporates. Mashreq’s NEOBiz customers get a 25% discount when they sign-up using the PROMOCODE: NEOBIZ25. While NEOBiz customers get a 15% discount if they are already registered using this link and using PROMOCODE: NEOBIZ15.



And a collaboration with wannago, which offers a comprehensive suite of cloud-managed products and security solutions, will see NEOBiz customers receive a 15% discount on the standard set-up fee by using this link and using PROMOCODE: NEOWGC.



NEOBiz, Mashreq’s first digital banking platform designed specifically for start-ups and SMEs, witnessed a 400% growth in customer acquisition in 2021.

