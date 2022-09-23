PLAYBOOK accelerates women into leadership roles in MENA

As per the latest Gender Gap Report by the World Economic Forum, the MENA region needs 115 years to close the world’s second-largest gender gap…reports Asian Lite News

Award-winning EdTech platform, PLAYBOOK, is gaining momentum as the fastest-growing and most sought out career growth and leadership platform for women professionals and entrepreneurs. Recent winners of the National Finals (Bahrain) of the Global Qualifier Stages of the Entrepreneurship World Cup, PLAYBOOK has on-boarded over 1000 members from 60 cities across 30+ countries in MENA and beyond. Ministers, Educators, CEOs, Founders, Directors, Investors, Mentors, Advisors and many incredible career-driven women (and men) have joined the platform accounting for 40% of the community. They have done so with the intention to get more women into leadership positions, invest in personal branding, receive guided mentorship and grow their network.

As per the latest Gender Gap Report by the World Economic Forum, the MENA region needs 115 years to close the world’s second-largest gender gap. Around USD2 trillion (SAR7.5 trillion) could be added to the Middle East and North African (MENA) economy if women’s participation in the workforce is increased, according to PwC. Policymakers in the region are shifting towards addressing this gap with the intention to build the next generation of leaders and a whole new wave of economic opportunities. ‘PLAYBOOK’ is working with sector leading organisations such as Zain Group, Investcorp and Watar Partners to invest in the career progression of their female workforce especially into leadership roles. This is done through an annual membership model that companies opt in for through their learning & development objectives.

With a successful roll out to the App Store and Play Store, the platform is building a library of cinematic quality masterclasses and a multi-faceted digital community. These value-driven masterclasses are led by incredible women leaders from the region and are focused on original content curated by a team of curriculum experts that focus on over 300 researched pain points faced by women to grow personally/professionally. These women leaders reverse-engineer their playbook on how to thrive in government, how to lead a family business, how to climb the corporate ladder or how to raise funds for your startup. The library already boasts 200+ lessons delivered by experienced women leaders from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt and Syria.

Members have access to an exclusive social networking experience that is designed as a community. Members can set up profiles, introduce themselves, direct message other members, publish posts, consume content, book 1:1 mentoring sessions, attend exclusive LIVE events by industry experts, join micro-communities, access job boards and a perks marketplace! For the first time, Female Founders in the region are finding a bridge between tactical content on how to fundraise and true access to capital by learning from the masterclasses, connecting with the masters 1:1 and networking with other entrepreneurs within the community. Lessons grow in volume each month as the platform’s developers and founding team strategically include multiple masterclasses on decision-making, leadership, empathy, mental health, team-building, scaling, trusting your intuition, knowing your rights, maintaining a legacy in a family business, running growth experiments and much more.

‘PLAYBOOK’ is an EdTech platform led by a fully female founded team – Wafa AlObaidat (CEO & Founder), Ismahan Al Saad (Co-Founder & COO) and Shreya Rammohan (Co-Founder & CMO). It is backed by San-Francisco based VC – 500 Global, Saudi Arabia based – Sanabil Investments (closed joint stock company wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund,Saudi Arabia’s Sovereign Wealth Fund), Kuwait based VC – Faith Capital, Saudi based Angel Investment Network – Women Spark and other strategic angel investors. To become a member and access their network and learning resources visit get-playbook.com or connect with them to align your organisation’s leadership, learning & development goals.

