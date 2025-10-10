Racing meets AI in high-octane partnership

Aligned Automation partners with Ferrari driver Diana Pundole, applying AI-driven analytics to optimise racing performance while demonstrating enterprise-grade intelligence and innovation on the track….reports Asian Lite News

Aligned Automation, a global AI-driven professional technology services firm, has announced a strategic partnership with Diana Pundole, the first Indian woman to race Ferrari, as she kicks off her Middle East Ferrari Challenge Series. The announcement took place at a high-profile launch at Taj Exotica, Dubai, attended by business leaders, strategic partners, and dignitaries.

The collaboration aims to merge motorsport and data intelligence, applying enterprise-grade analytics to enhance on-track performance. Diana unveiled her Ferrari 296 Challenge car featuring the Aligned Automation branding, marking the start of a partnership that goes beyond traditional sponsorship. “We don’t just sponsor speed. We engineer it,” said Nitin Ahuja, CEO of Aligned Automation. “Diana’s debut with Ferrari represents the convergence of talent and technology, pushing boundaries on the track and in business.”

Aligned Automation will utilise AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics to study Diana’s racing telemetry, generating insights that could shave crucial milliseconds off lap times. The company noted that a single race car can capture over a gigabyte of data per weekend, underscoring how motorsport has become one of the most data-intensive arenas in the world. By applying this expertise, Diana gains a competitive edge, while the partnership highlights the real-time intelligence capabilities Aligned Automation brings to enterprise clients.

Diana’s 2025–2026 Middle East race calendar includes stops in Abu Dhabi (November 8–9, 2025), Bahrain (December 19–20, 2025), Jeddah (January 16–17, 2026), Qatar (February 6–7, 2026), and Dubai (April 4–5, 2026), complemented by test days and corporate activations to engage clients and partners in the region.

The partnership also aligns with regional transformation agendas, such as UAE Vision 2031 and Saudi Vision 2030, demonstrating how data and technology can drive measurable outcomes both on the racetrack and in business. Ahuja emphasised, “Milliseconds and margins matter alike in racing and enterprise. This is why we back Diana not just as a sponsor, but as a performance partner. Technology must deliver results, whether it’s speed or value.”

The collaboration with Diana Pundole reflects Aligned Automation’s commitment to leveraging AI to push boundaries, champion diversity, and create impactful, high-performance experiences across industries.