UAE Police bag seven international awards

The Ministry of Interior and the Police General Headquarters received seven awards in the influential leader category under the age of 40 for 2022 as part of the awards of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) in the US, the largest professional organisation in the world.

Winners include Lt. Colonel Dr. Rashid Hamdan Al Ghafri, Director of the International Center for Forensic Sciences in the General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology at Dubai Police Lt. Colonel Expert Dr. Wafaa Al Tayari from Abu Dhabi Police General HQs ,Major Dr. Reem Sabah Qambar, Deputy Director of the Security Media Department in the General Directorate of Security Support at the Ministry, Captain Dr. Engineer Miad Al-Saadi, Head of the Digital Data Department at the General Administration of Smart Services and Digital Security at the Ministry of Interior , First Lt. Rashid Hamdan Al Nuaimi from the Ajman Police General HQs, and First Warrant Officer Jassim Heikal Abdul Rahman from Fujairah Police General HQs and First Warrant Abdullah bin Howiden from the Sharjah Police General HQs

The winners expressed their elation following this success, which they believe is a result of continuous efforts and support from the Ministry of Interior for its staff.

They added that this achievement would not have been come true without the support and vision of Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, who supports the efforts exerted and the excellence teams at the Ministry of Interior who is keen on institutional work and its development.

Brig. Gen. Dr. Faisal Al Shuaibi, Director General of Strategy and Performance Development at the Ministry of Interior, indicated the Ministry’s interest, through its specialised departments, in pursuing excellence and leadership. He added that the Ministry is willing also to provide all forms of assistance and support to its staff to advance and develop their ambitions, aspirations and skills through training programmes, supportive policies and enablers for excellence.

Lt. Colonel Dr. Rashid Hamdan Al Ghafri, Director of the International Center for Forensic Sciences in the General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology at Dubai Police, stressed that the win reflects the honourable performance of the UAE police and its employees thanks to the care, support and vision of the wise leadership that provides all ways and means for further excellence and maintaining the advanced position of the UAE on The ladder of international competitiveness, stressing everyone’s keenness to enhance work and advance efforts towards greater excellence and successes.

Police Lt. Colonel Expert Dr. Wafaa Al Tayari from Abu Dhabi Police General HQs, affirmed that the victory is the culmination of a process of effort, giving and continuous support from the Abu Dhabi Police General Command and their keenness to raise the efficiency and performance of their members through evaluation, development, modernization and providing all forms of support.

Major Dr. Reem Sabah Qambar, Deputy Director of the Security Media Department at the General Directorate for Security Support at the Ministry of Interior, expressed her pride in this achievement as an honour and motivation for more excellence and giving. She noted that this success has been a qualitative and additional achievement in the path to excellence and leadership at the Ministry of Interior and reflected the Ministry’s great focus on excellence, dedication and sincerity at the workplace for the service of the country and to compete strongly for awards in international forums.

