ALDO India Ropes in Aditya, Janhvi as Brand Ambassadors

…reports Asian Lite News

Aditya Roy Kapur and Janhvi Kapoor were announced as the brand ambassador for the upcoming collection of ALDO India. Adorning the brand’s charisma, Aditya Roy Kapur joins the brand family as their latest male brand ambassador, while Janhvi Kapoor extends her association for the second consecutive year.

Commenting on the association Abhishek Bajpai, CEO of Apparel Group India Pvt Ltd, added “Apparel Group India is thrilled to welcome Aditya Roy Kapur and Janhvi Kapoor into the ALDO family. Their unique style and magnetic presence perfectly resonate with our brand’s spirit. Together, we’ll embark on a fashionable journey that celebrates individuality and innovation’’.

Aditya Roy Kapur, shared his excitement, saying, “ALDO has always been the brand that I love and admire so much, & am extremely excited to represent it in India. Its dedication to blending style and comfort aligns perfectly with my fashion philosophy. I’m thrilled to be part of a brand that embraces innovation but also sets trends in the world of footwear and accessories. Together, we’ll make every step a stylish one.”

Janhvi Kapoor, shared her thoughts: “I am thrilled to continue this journey … It’s been an incredible experience representing a brand that seamlessly combines style and comfort. The brand’s commitment to innovative fashion resonates with me, and I can’t wait to step into the world of footwear and accessories once again, making every fashion statement comfortable and chic.”

“Apparel Group India’s collaboration with the dynamic duo, Aditya Roy Kapur and Janhvi Kapoor represents a significant milestone in our journey. Their iconic status and fashion-forward personas align seamlessly with ALDO’s commitment to style and excellence. We’re excited to witness this partnership elevate the fashion landscape in India and beyond,” Tushar Ved, President, Apparel Group India Pvt Ltd commented on the association with Janhvi Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur.

