UAE, Egypt elevate diplomatic ties

Egypt and Turkey have announced the elevation of their diplomatic relations to the ambassador level.

Egypt has nominated Amr Al-Hammamy as its ambassador to Ankara, while Turkey has nominated Salih Mutlu Sen as its ambassador to Cairo. The elevation of the diplomatic relations between the two countries has been implemented in accordance with the decision taken by the presidents of both countries, to develop bilateral relations in line with the interests of the people of Turkey and Egypt.

The UAE welcomed the agreement between Egypt and Turkey to elevate diplomatic relations and expressed its hope that this important step would strengthen bridges of communication and dialogue and contribute to reinforcing stability and cooperation in the region.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) praised the agreement between the two countries, which will enhance development and peace at the regional and international levels for the benefit of the two countries and peoples, serve common interests, and achieve further prosperity and growth.

Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry issued a statement on Tuesday welcoming the move.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s welcoming of the raising the level of diplomatic relations between the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Republic of Turkey, to the level of ambassadors,” it said.

Relations between the two countries became strained in 2013 with the overthrow of Egypt’s late President Mohamed Morsi, who was supported by Erdogan’s administration, the Arab News reported.

Ties were further strained as a result of the turmoil in Libya, which borders Egypt to the west, it was reported.

A dispute also arose in 2019 when Turkiye and the Libyan Government of National Accord signed a pact in November on sovereignty over maritime areas in the Mediterranean.

The first signs of a thaw came in May 2021 when a Turkish delegation visited Egypt to discuss possible normalization.

In November 2022, Erdogan met El-Sisi for the first time at the inauguration of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and the two presidents shook hands, alongside Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

