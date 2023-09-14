London Hosts Premiere of Bambai Meri Jaan

Taking the series to the global stage, the makers demonstrated how a local story like Bambai Meri Jaan has the potential to captivate audiences worldwide with its compelling narrative and exhilarating performances…reports Asian Lite News

The highly anticipated crime series Bambai Meri Jaan premieres worldwide on Prime Video on September 14. Ahead of its global streaming premiere, the team of Bambai Meri Jaan visited London for the promotions and received overwhelming feedback from a packed house of esteemed filmmakers and media personalities, associated with BAFTA, Golden Globes and Screen Guild.

Taking the series to the global stage, the makers demonstrated how a local story like Bambai Meri Jaan has the potential to captivate audiences worldwide with its compelling narrative and exhilarating performances. Produced by Excel Media and Entertainment, and created by Shujaat Saudagar and Rensil D’silva, Bambai Meri Jaan is a fictional crime series set in Mumbai in the post-independent era. The high-octane series sets up a world where a righteous cop and father sees his family being torn apart by lost ethos, greed, and corruption, as his own son chooses a path of crime. Directed by Shujaat Saudagar, the series is available to watch in over 30 languages for audiences in 240 countries and territories, starting Sept 14.

Seen in London for the premiere of Bambai Meri Jaan were Aparna Purohit, Head of Indian Originals at Prime Video, James Farrell, Head of International Originals at Prime Video, Producers Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani and Kassim Jagmagia of Excel Media and Entertainment, along with creators Shujaat Saudagar and Rensil D’silva, and the lead actors Avinash Tiwary and Kritika Kamra.

