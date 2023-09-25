Festivities begin with Bollywood Glitz

With daughter Aaradhya by her side, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the event wearing a traditional in a sky blue shade…reports Asian Lite News

As the season of festivities begins, with Ganesh Chaturthi, one of the most important Hindu festivals in India, it is that time of year again when family and friends meet to rejoice, make prayers, and reflect on life as a whole.

The 10-day festival began with intricate rituals, vivid decorations, and exuberant festivities, began with a bang as India’s well-known billionaire family, the Ambani family, hosted a star-studded Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. Take a peek at the guests who have arrived at Antilia:

Alia Bhatt

Alia joins the party wearing a red backless saree adorned with mirror work and letting her open, giving the impression of fire and passion, as the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress captioned the photo on Instagram.

Pathan, aka Shah Rukh Khan, one of the biggest names in Bollywood attended the event with his family, including his wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana, son AbRam, and mother-in-law Savita Chibber.

While Suhana and Gauri opted for pastel-coloured shalwar kameez suits for the occasion, SRK was seen wearing a black kurta pyjama.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Power couple DeepVeer also made an appearance at Mukesh Ambani’s home for his lavish Ganesh Chaturti event. The duo even posted some candid photos on Instagram while dressed in festive-themed red, pink and green clothing.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

With daughter Aaradhya by her side, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the event wearing a traditional in a sky blue shade.

The Malhotra couple

Love birds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani both looked stylish in their respective ensembles. The adorable couple never ceases to dazzle their admirers. Sidharth was dressed in a dark blue kurta pyjama, while Kiara donned a yellow saree and styled her hair in the season’s elegant hair bun.

Vicky Kushal

Though Katrina Kaif was not spotted at the opulent puja, actor Vicky Kushal was seen with his brother Sunny Kushal and sister-in-law Isabelle Kaif. The actor of the upcoming film The Great Indian Family opted for an ivory kurta pyjamas.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty

Cricketer KL Rahul and his wife Athiya Shetty were also present at the celebration.

