Kiara style of ‘winter routine’

Before selecting any product, you must first determine your skin type. To ensure that your skincare regime works perfectly fine, it is essential to consistently apply the right products to your skin for good results…reports Asian Lite News

While rumours are rife that Kiara Advani will be soon tying the knot with beau and fellow actor Sid Malhotra, we may not know those details, but what we do know for sure is that Advani has the best faces in the business.



We all have wondered how celebs manage to maintain such flawless skin, and with Kiara Advani posting her no-makeup selfies on social media platforms, we can’t help but admire the actress’ flawless and glowing skin. Be it her acting skills, her sartorial choices or her beauty game, she knows how to be in the lime light especially these days



Who doesn’t want a glowing skin that radiates from within this winter season? In the rush to achieve Insta-worthy skin, it’s common to skip the most important step in any winter skincare routine – determining your skin type. So for all Kiara admirers out there – the actress shares her glow-giving secrets:

Understanding your skin type: Before selecting any product, you must first determine your skin type. To ensure that your skincare regime works perfectly fine, it is essential to consistently apply the right products to your skin for good results.



In order to do that, make a note of it when you wake up in the morning. However, it is imperative to follow a routine and choose skin care as well as beauty products made from effective formulations – working in your favor to hydrate and nourish the skin, revealing its natural radiance by dodging dryness.



A serum-inclusive skin care routine: We all love how radiant the skin feels after a skincare routine. However, the importance of face serum is yet to be discovered by a lot of audiences. We generally tend to use a lot of products, layer after layer on our face. This generally happens when serums don’t typically sink into skin but penetrate in seconds. In such a scenario, “My first step is to cleanse my skin, followed by the application of a face serum. I can rely on the Charmis Vitamin C serum. The serum really makes your skin feel hydrated and because of its non-sticky texture, my skin feels softer. I’m obsessed with the instant glossy skin-feel that I experience as soon as I apply. This is one of the only serums I’ve ever tried in which I notice an actual difference in the texture, clarity, and especially the tone of my skin.”



A Workout Routine that makes you happy: A workout routine is as important as any other, and it’s also true that working out releases hormones (endorphins) that keep the skin alive and add to its overall glow. So have a routine that works for you, in place. I do suggest a 4-5 day active workout a week for keeping yourself and your skin fit!

Starting the day with nutrients: Starting your day with some lukewarm water and lemon contributes to a healthy metabolism, cleansing your skin, the system as well as refreshing your body. My nutritious lunch consists of ‘Ghar ka khaana’ – simple roti and vegetables such as spinach, pumpkin, and sprouts with a minimal amount of salt and oil. The more you eat healthy food, the finer your skin becomes,



Just by adhering to these simple steps shared by most-loved celebrity, you can also make your own path to achieve flawless skin. So what are you waiting for, it is time for you to try them out and let us know!

