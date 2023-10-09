Madame Tussauds Adds Allu Arjun to Its Roster

This legendary Indian actor is known as the ‘King of Dance’ and hails from the south of India. His figure will wear an iconic red jacket which he wore in the iconic boardroom dance scene of his movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo…reports Asian Lite News

A new wax figure is on the way to Madame Tussauds Dubai later this year, and this news is a red-carpet showstopper! Madame Tussauds Dubai, the world-famous wax attraction, is thrilled to announce the upcoming reveal of the highly anticipated wax figure of Indian cinema’s beloved icon, Allu Arjun.

The six-time Filmfare Award winner, three-time Nandi Award winner and recently National Award winner; the first Telugu Actor in 69 years to win this award will be revealing his wax figure at an event at Madame Tussauds Dubai later this year, where the overwhelmingly popular actor will meet his likeness face to face!

On getting the news that he had been selected for a wax figure at Madame Tussauds Dubai, Allu Arjun said, “I visited Madame Tussauds in Los Angeles and was blown away by the experience! I can’t believe that now I’ll have a wax figure, I never would have believed it!”

Sanaz Kollsrud, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Dubai said,” Allu Arjun is without a doubt the biggest actor from the south of India. What better way to mark his incredible success than by giving the fans what they want – his first ever wax figure! Our artists have been working with Allu on his likeness and we can’t wait to unveil the figure later this year!”

Andre Timmins, Director of IIFA (International Film Academy) said, “IIFA as a brand is all about taking Indian Cinema to the world and we are so proud of the addition to this journey we have shared with Madame Tussauds to bring the Indian Cinema stars closer to the fans. As we embark on getting ready to relaunch IIFA Utsavam – A celebration of South Indian Cinema, it is exciting to have one of the biggest and most respected Superstars of the millennium from this industry Allu Arjun, deservedly be the forthcoming star addition to Madame Tussauds Dubai.

This legendary Indian actor is known as the ‘King of Dance’ and hails from the south of India. His figure will wear an iconic red jacket which he wore in the iconic boardroom dance scene of his movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Known for his dynamic performances and unparalleled dance moves, Allu Arjun has captured the hearts of millions of fans across the world, making him the perfect addition to the iconic Madame Tussauds Museum.

A ’sitting’, that is a meeting between the celebrity and the artists at Madame Tussauds, took place in Dubai earlier this year. Over 200 measurements were taken, being the normal, detailed process needed to create one of the amazing wax figures.

The figure will be placed in the beautiful and interactive Bollywood Zone inside the attraction located on Bluewaters.

