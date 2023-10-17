Curzon Chief Makes History

This remarkable achievement marks the first instance in the 56-year history of the initiative where recognition has been extended to an ethnic minority woman…reports Asian Lite News

In a historic and groundbreaking moment, Farzana Baduel, the CEO and Co-Founder of Curzon PR, has become the first ethnic minority and British Asian woman to receive the prestigious Honorary Fellowship of the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR). The CIPR, the world’s only Royal Chartered professional body for public relations professionals boasting nearly 10,000 members, established the Honorary Fellowship in 1967 as a highly esteemed accolade. It is granted by the Board of Directors to individuals who have demonstrated exceptionally outstanding services to the Institute and have significantly contributed to the development of the public relations profession.

This remarkable achievement marks the first instance in the 56-year history of the initiative where recognition has been extended to an ethnic minority woman. Farzana’s remarkable service to the institute and her substantial contributions to the public relations profession have paved the way for this historic acknowledgment. She now joins an elite group of only 54 members who have received this prestigious distinction.

The public relations industry, which employs nearly 100,000 professionals, contributes a substantial £16.7 billion to the UK economy. However, a recent report from the CIPR has revealed that a lack of diversity is impeding skill development and recruitment within the profession.

Expressing her deep gratitude, Farzana Baduel commented, “I am deeply humbled and honored to receive the Honorary Fellowship of the CIPR. This recognition is not only a personal achievement but also a milestone for diversity and inclusion in our industry. I hope this inspires the next generation of PR professionals, especially those from ethnic minority backgrounds.”

Farzana Baduel is a recognized industry leader and educator, serving as the Resident Public Relations expert for the University of Oxford’s Entrepreneurship Centre at Said Business School. She is also a Trustee on the board of the British Asian Trust, an organization dedicated to tackling poverty in South Asia.

Her extensive list of awards and recognitions includes being a Chartered PR practitioner with the CIPR, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute for Marketing (CIM), and being listed in PRWeek UK’s Power Book 2023 for her exceptional PR expertise. PRovoke Media has named her one of the top 25 PR innovators in the EMEA region, and she has been honored as Businesswoman of the Year at the Muslim Awards and Entrepreneur of the Year at the Asian Women of Achievement Awards.

Farzana Baduel was awarded alongside other industry stalwarts, including Richard Bailey, Tony Bradley, Paul Mylrea, and Peter Walker.

CIPR President Steve Shepperson-Smith, Chart. PR, FCIPR, expressed his congratulations, saying, “I wish to thank and congratulate Farzana, Richard, Tony, Paul, and Peter for their invaluable service and contributions to the CIPR and our industry over many years. I’m delighted this has been recognized with an Honorary Fellowship. Their commitment to and passion for professional practice and to guiding the next generation of practitioners is an inspiration.”

This historic moment not only acknowledges Farzana Baduel’s remarkable achievements but also underscores the ongoing need for diversity and inclusion in the public relations industry, setting a positive example for future generations.

