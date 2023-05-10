‘Ishanou’ recognised as World Classic

Various film-related organisations in Manipur had urged the Information and Broadcasting Ministry last year to confer Dadasaheb Phalke Award upon Syam Sharma…reports Asian Lite News

The restored version of the 1990 Manipuri film ‘Ishanou’, directed by renowned filmmaker Aribam Syam Sharma, is set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival to be held from May 16-27.



The film, which stars Anoubam Kiranmala and Kangjam Tomba and deals with the Maibi culture of Manipur, has been recognised as World Classic and will be screened in the Cannes Classic section, said officials of the Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS).



Produced in 1990, the 91-minute film was previously an official entry to the Un Certain Regard section of Cannes in 1991.



The MSFDS initiated the ambitious restoration project of ‘Ishanou’ in association with the Film Heritage Foundation, Mumbai, and director Aribam Syam Sharma.



‘Ishanou’ is only the second celluloid Manipuri feature film that the SN Chand Cine Archive and the Museum of MSFDS has digitised, and the first film to have been restored.



The Chairman of Film Forum Manipur (FFM), Laimayum Surjakanta Sharma, said that Syam Sharma is the ground-breaking doyen of Manipuri cinema who has been working relentlessly in portraying the cultural and emotional nuances of the state and its people with a humanitarian vision through cinematic storytelling with utmost simplicity and distinctive artistic signature.



Various film-related organisations in Manipur had urged the Information and Broadcasting Ministry last year to confer Dadasaheb Phalke Award upon Syam Sharma.



In the 53rd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) held in Goa in November last year, Manipuri films were screened under the special Manipuri cinema section titled ‘Golden Jubilee of Manipuri Cinema’.

ALSO READ-Filming ‘Love Again’ a terrifying experience for Priyanka

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]