Tech Prodigy Namia Joshi To Deliver Keynote Address

Namya Joshi, who has helped thousands of students and teachers around the world learn through Minecraft, will lead two sessions at the world’s biggest edtech show in London, which brings together more than 30,000 educators, innovators, and changemakers.

Namya Joshi, a 16-year-old Indian tech prodigy from Ludhiana, Punjab, will deliver a keynote address at Bett UK, which takes place at London’s ExCel Centre from 24-26 January 2024. Bringing together more than 30,000 educators, innovators, and changemakers, it is the world’s biggest edtech conference.

Namya will lead two sessions, on why game-based learning holds the key to social-emotional development, and building engaging game-based lesson plans.

Namya Joshi, already acclaimed as “Top Tech Savvy Student In India” and a global teacher at the age of 16, got hooked on Minecraft, realising that it can also be used as an education tool. Following her own #EachOneTeachTen principle she’s trained thousands of teachers and students worldwide on the power of Minecraft, makecode, Python and other ICT tools, using Skype, Teams, Zoom or Google meet. She has mentored and trained more than 15,000 teachers and students to create game-based lessons to be used in classrooms, and been a powerful advocate for girls in STEM. Joshi was named an official Minecraft Student Ambassador by Microsoft, attained top certifications from Adobe, and has also written a bestselling book, as well as given TED talks.

Namya was recently named a top 50 finalist for the 2023 Chegg.org Global Student Prize, which recognises the outstanding achievements of young changemakers around the world. In 2018, Namya won the National Minecraft Competition, and in 2021 she received the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar. She has also been nominated as both an SDGs For Children Ambassador and a TeachSDGs Ambassador.

Namya Joshi said:

“I am so excited to take part in Bett 2024, which for years has been helping drive meaningful change in education through technology. I can’t wait to connect with the global edtech community at the show, and exchange ideas on how video games can help children learn. I firmly believe that we all have knowledge to spread, and Bett is one of the most inspiring learning networks.”

Louisa Hunter, Bett Portfolio Director, said:

“We are thrilled to welcome Namya Joshi to the Bett stage. At her young age, she has already displayed incredible creativity to change how students and teachers learn. Our aim each year is to provide a truly global meeting place for educators, changemakers, and the world’s leading edtech innovators to have inspiring exchanges and spark solutions to ensure students and schools everywhere get the most out of technology.

“With technology constantly transforming the education landscape, it’s imperative that diverse groups of educators, innovators, and students come together to learn from each other and chart the best path forward. In particular this year, we look forward to introducing our enhanced Connect @ Bett platform, which will make it easier than ever for the right people to connect with each other at the show.”

Bett’s 2023 edition brought together 600 edtech companies and 400 speakers from 123 countries. The 2024 event promises a host of new features, including TableTalks and Tech User Labs, which leverage Bett’s groundbreaking technology platform to enable educators to collaborate with peers and experts. The event will also provide a greater focus on inclusive education, with more on neurodiversity and special education needs and disability, as well as professional development opportunities for teachers to improve their edtech knowledge and purchasing expertise. Additionally, the programme will offer a deeper dive into AI’s impact on education. Bett 2024 will also see the return of the show’s three flagship prizes, the Bett Awards, Kids Judge Bett, and the UK Design Challenge.

In addition to Namya, Jason Arday, Professor of Sociology of Education at the University of Cambridge, has also been confirmed as a keynote speaker. He is the youngest Black person ever appointed to a Professorial Chair and one of the youngest people ever to be appointed to a full Professorship in Oxbridge’s history. More speakers are set to be announced in the coming weeks.

Participants can register their interest for Bett 2024 online.

