Al Ain Zoo marks World Environment Day

Al Ain Zoo is always keen to educate the public, especially the UAE youth and its employees, on the importance of preserving the environment…reports Asian Lite News

Al Ain Zoo emphasised some of its efforts in nature conservation and preservation of wildlife and held an event at the Sheikh Zayed Desert Learning Centre on the occasion of World Environment Day, celebrated on June 5th every year.

First, of the Zoo’s achievements, is its first natural reserve for the protection and breeding of the Arabian Oryx. This achievement was followed by various programmes such as the programme for the Arabian Sand Cat Breeding and the Publication of the Dama Gazelle Conservation Strategy.

Based on the intent to make a difference in environmental awareness and nature preservation, the Zoo organise an event on World Environment Day to be held at the Sheikh Zayed Desert Learning Centre entitled, “Beat Plastic Pollution”. This event intends to provide information to all Zoo Staff about the danger of plastics and their threat to nature and wildlife.

The event will also feature a documentary presentation called “Natural Life in Abu Dhabi – Al Dhafra Turtles”. This will be followed by several environment-related awareness/workshops such as plastic identification, waste classification, and recycling. As a token of appreciation to all who will attend the event, reusable metal water bottles will be distributed as an encouragement to stop using disposable plastic water bottles.

A documentary called; “Drowning in Plastic” was also featured. Several environment-related awareness workshops were held such as plastic identification code awareness and waste classification and recycling. The Zoo distributed reusable metal water bottles for visitors and the Zoo staff to encourage them to stop using disposable plastic water bottles and switch to choose more sustainable materials as an alternative to disposable plastic containers.

On this note, as of August 2022, the Zoo was able to reduce the use of disposable plastic water bottles by 6880 bottles along with the recycling of 3761kg of paper, 480kg of plastics, 170kg of ink cartridges, 5kg of metal containers and 400kg of electronic waste.

The Zoo’s recycling initiatives by using recycle materials to make new products helped minimised greenhouse gas emissions, and reduce energy consumption, saving 391 million thermal power units of energy, 117 cubic meters of landfill, 232 trees, and 1810 gallons of fuel.

Al Ain Zoo is always keen to educate the public, especially the UAE youth and its employees, on the importance of preserving the environment, its natural resources, and its wildlife, by celebrating environmental events, organizing awareness-raising activities, workshops, camps, and many more.

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]