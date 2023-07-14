EU supplies medical equipment to Afghanistan

Prior to this, the EU sent nearly 100 tonnes of essential goods and medical supplies to Afghanistan via the EU Humanitarian Air Bridge flight…reports Asian Lite News

A new European Humanitarian Air Bridge flight has delivered close to 100 tonnes of life-saving medical equipment and supplies to Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported citing a statement from the EU Delegation in Afghanistan.

The EU Charge d’Affaires to Afghanistan at the time, Raffaella Iodice, said, “This is solidarity in action: Today, we welcomed the arrival of nearly 100 tonnes of medical supplies and medications to Afghanistan. “Our EU Humanitarian Air Bridge flights are a good example of the EU’s assistance to the country: In cooperation with trusted humanitarian partners, the EU continues delivering vital aid to Afghans in need,” he added, according to Khaama Press.

The European Humanitarian Response Capacity (EHRC) includes flights operated by the EU Humanitarian Air Bridge.

These flights, which are funded and run by the EU Humanitarian Aid Operations (DG ECHO) division, assist in bridging significant humanitarian and emergency aid gaps within the EU. Khaama Press reported.

Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August 2021, the situation of people in Afghanistan has only deteriorated as the country is under a massive grip of a humanitarian crisis.

Moreover, the situation of women in the country has only got worse.

Women in the country are prohibited from leadership posts, and not allowed to work as well as travel unless accompanied by a male companion. There is still no word on when or if these schools will reopen or if the ban is indefinite.

Meanwhile the European Union has provided over 5.7 million euros to the Dutch Committee for Afghanistan to help them improve the lives of 3,50,000 Afghan families, according to Tolo News.

The EU in Afghanistan said in a statement that the European Union provided more than 5.7 million euros in livelihood support to the Dutch Committee for Afghanistan. They added that this will further help to improve food security, strengthen community resilience and support rural communities in transitioning from aid dependency towards self-sufficiency, reported Tolo News.

Raffaella Lodice, EU Chargée d’Affaires to Afghanistan added, “We ensure that 350,000 households will be more food secure and less dependent on international aid assistance.” (ANI)

