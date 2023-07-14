Taliban close down teacher training centres in Afghanistan

More than 4,000 academics employed by Teacher Training Centres across the nation, according to the centres’ instructors, face an uncertain future…reports Asian Lite News

The Taliban has shut down “Teacher Training Centers” in Afghanistan, TOLOnews reported.

The dissolution of “Teacher Training Centres” was confirmed by instructors who spoke with the Afghan news agency. In a letter published six days ago, the Ministry of Education (MoE) stated that instructors and staff from Teacher Training Centres would be hired to fill open positions in schools, Darul-Ulooms, and seminaries.

Notably, the centres were dissolved based on the decree outlined in the letter.

The instructors of the training centres that have been dissolved expressed their concerns and urged the Taliban to review its decision, TOLOnews reported.

“In a letter, a special guideline, unfortunately, an educational entity, an administration of the Ministry of Education, a backbone of the society, has been demolished,” said an instructor of Parwan Darul-Mualimeen, Hamid Ahmadzada.

In a separate statement, Zabiullah Hashimi, an instructor at the Teacher Training Center in Parwan said, “The Ministry of Education on one hand claims that the school teachers are not professionals and on the other hand, it separates 4,000 academic teachers from the education (sector).”

Criticising the Taliban’s move, Farhad Ibrar, a university instructor said, “It is not wise that thousands of instructors lose their jobs and also we will face a shortage of teachers in the future.”

Bank withdrawal limits

Afghanistan’s citizens are criticising the restrictions imposed by the Taliban on bank withdrawal limits, Tolo News reported.

Tolo News is an Afghan news channel broadcasting from Kabul. The citizens said that since the Taliban took over the country, it has been difficult to withdraw money and this problem has made them face many challenges. They called on the Taliban to address the problem.

A Kabul resident, Abdul Shokor Akbari, said, “In this current situation there is no work, and the customer is demanding money, the economy is weak. Private banks should provide customers’ money.”

It has been two years since banks imposed restrictions on withdrawing funds and citizens of the country are once again criticizing the restrictions on banks.

“We could receive the money very easily and we could execute the contracts of our companies very easily; But for now, these limitations have created many problems for us,” said Tamim, another Kabul resident.

The Central Bank of Afghanistan meanwhile said that they are trying to provide facilities for those who have bank accounts.

A spokesman for the Afghanistan Bank, Hasibullah Noori, said, “Now, compared to the past, the amount of commercial bank customers’ loans has increased, which means that the restrictions have decreased, and in the same way, technical discussions with international institutions continue.” (ANI)

