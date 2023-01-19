Harris affirms US commitment to UAE’s security

President Sheikh Mohamed and Vice President Harris elaborated on the UAE-US bilateral relations and ways to strengthen and develop them across various fields….reports Asian Lite News

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, received a phone call from Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States, on the occasion of the first anniversary of the Houthi terrorist attacks on some civilian sites and facilities in the UAE during the past year.

During the call, Vice President Harris affirmed her country’s permanent commitment to the security of the UAE within the framework of the security partnership and the historical friendship and alliance between the two countries. She also thanked the UAE for hosting the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28).

President Sheikh Mohamed and Vice President Harris elaborated on the UAE-US bilateral relations and ways to strengthen and develop them across various fields.

They also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual concern, foremost of which are developments in the Arab Gulf and Middle East regions.

The two sides affirmed their joint keenness to enhance strategic relations between their two countries, in addition to continuous consultation on developments in the regional and global arenas.

