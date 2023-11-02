Keraleeyam’23: UAE Hails Kerala Ties

Keraleeyam is an annual week-long event celebrating the formation day of the State of Kerala….reports Asian Lite News

UAE Ambassador to India Abdulnasser Alshaali attended the inaugural session of Keraleeyam 2023 – the annual week-long event celebrating the formation day of the State of Kerala – as a Guest of Honour, alongside the Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan, State Ministers, and other celebrities.

“This was an occasion to reflect on the deepening ties between the UAE and Kerala,” UAE Embassy said in a statement.

Later, Ambassador Alshaali met with the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and discussed opportunities for investment and cooperation in various sectors between the UAE and Kerala.

The event celebrating the 67th formation day of Kerala is being held from November 1 to November 7 in the state capital, Thiruvananthapuram.

Cabinet ministers, diplomatic representatives of South Korea, Norway, and Cuba, film stars Kamal Haasan, Mammootty and Mohanlal and prominent industrialists participated in the program.

Keraleeyam is an annual event designed to showcase the world-class features of Kerala to the global community.

Each year, Keraleeyam is organized to commemorate the respective year, featuring discussions on Kerala’s achievements, challenges faced across various sectors, and future prospects.

It will also include exhibitions highlighting the state’s unique resources, cultural heritage, agro-industrial progress, and technological accomplishments.

This program serves as a platform to introduce Kerala’s development models to the world and assimilate new ideas from the global academic arena.

