King Charles to Deliver COP28 Opening Address

While in the UAE, the King will take the opportunity to have meetings with regional leaders, ahead of COP28….reports Asian Lite News

His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom will attend on Friday, 1st December 2023, the Opening Ceremony of the World Climate Action Summit at COP28 UAE, at the invitation of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and at the request of His Majesty’s Government.

The King will deliver an opening address at the Summit, hosted by the President of the UAE in Dubai, Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday.

While in the UAE, the King will take the opportunity to have meetings with regional leaders, ahead of COP28.

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]