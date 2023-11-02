UAE to Treat Palestinian Kids and Families

President Shiekh Mohmed and King Abdullah II of Jordan addressed efforts to respond to the worsening humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip…reports Asian Lite News

The President has announced the medical treatment for 1,000 Palestinian children accompanied by their families from the Gaza Strip at UAE hospitals.

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has directed the provision of medical treatment at UAE hospitals for 1,000 Palestinian children accompanied by their families from the Gaza Strip. This comes as part of the UAE’s enduring efforts to extend assistance to those in need around the world.

The announcement came in a phone call yesterday between H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Mirjana Spoljaric, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

The initiative to host children from the Gaza Strip and provide them with medical treatment prior to their safe return home is an extension of the UAE’s continued efforts to offer relief assistance to the Palestinian people, particularly children, in response to the grave humanitarian conditions they are facing.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Spoljaric also discussed the importance of enabling the safe, unimpeded, and sustained delivery of relief and medical aid to civilians in Gaza, as well as the need to intensify regional and international efforts to strengthen the humanitarian response to address the needs of those affected by the current crisis.

MBZ, Jordan King discuss Gaza

President Shiekh Mohmed and King Abdullah II of Jordan addressed efforts to respond to the worsening humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip. In this regard, they emphasised the need for urgent international action to stop the dire escalation and provide full protection for civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law. They also underscored the importance of ensuring the delivery of aid by enabling international humanitarian organisations to perform their duty and opening safe and sustainable humanitarian corridors.

The two leaders stressed the need to spare the region the consequences of a new spiral of violence and work towards establishing a clear political horizon for a just, comprehensive, and sustainable peace that ensures stability and security for all. They expressed their strong commitment to intensifying collaboration to bring about peace in the region, drawing from both countries’ longstanding efforts to promote harmonious coexistence and regional collaboration for the benefit of all communities.

Additionally, he underscored the critical importance of lifting the blockade on the Gaza Strip, highlighting the urgent need to address deteriorating humanitarian conditions in Gaza. His Majesty commended the UAE’s efforts in this regard, noting its proactive role in the UN Security Council to bring an end to the conflict in Gaza.

