Remote work for UAE govt workers during Ramadan

The official working hours of Federal Government’s employees during the Holy Month of Ramadan will be 70 percent by remote work, and 30 percent in person on Fridays.

The attendance of students of public universities, as well as school students, will be remote on Fridays while considering the pre-set dates for their exams.

The resolution aims to offer more flexible official working hours in consideration of social interactions between families during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

It also enables Federal Government authorities to maintain their business continuity and provide adequate services, and offers flexibility to students of public education establishments in the educational process.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has issued directives to allow 70 percent of Dubai Government employees to work remotely on Fridays during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) said working hours during Ramadan will be 9:00 am to 14:30 pm Monday -Thursday; and 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on Fridays, except for employees whose work requires them to be on a separate shift schedule.

The DGHR also said Dubai Government entities can continue offering flexible hours during Ramadan as per prevailing laws and approved working hours. The DGHR encouraged government entities to allow 70% of their staff to work remotely on Fridays during the Holy Month.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) had earlier announced a reduction of two working hours per day for all employees in the private sector during Ramadan.

In a circular issued on Monday, the Ministry said, “In accordance with the requirements and nature of their work, companies may apply flexible or remote work patterns within the limits of the daily working hours during Ramadan.”

The announcement comes in implementation of Clause 2 of Article 15 of the Cabinet Resolution No. 1 of 2022 regarding the executive regulations of Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Labour Relations and its amendments.

