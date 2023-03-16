Road to COP28: Making sustainability a lifestyle

Al Sabousi said that the Year of Sustainability involves a series of initiatives and events that will run until December 2023…reports Asian Lite News

Issa Al Sabousi, Team Leader of the Year of Sustainability, stressed that the directive of the UAE’s leadership to allocate 2023 as the Year of Sustainability underscores the country’s commitment to addressing challenges and promoting sustainable practices.



In his statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the “Road to COP28” event at Expo City Dubai, Al Sabousi said that the Year of Sustainability involves a series of initiatives and events that will run until December 2023, to encourage individuals and communities to adopt a lifestyle that protects the environment.



Sustainability is connected to climate change, as well as to individual practices that affect collective daily habits and, therefore, the environment, he added. The Year of Sustainability focusses on initiatives that aim to preserve biodiversity, support environmental systems and reduce carbon emissions.



The Year of Sustainability also gathers sustainability experts residing in the country through a connected network to discuss ways of addressing sustainability-related issues and encourage positive behaviours, as well as to encourage public participation in three areas, which are promoting responsible consumption patterns, launching initiatives that protect the environment, and inspiring collective climate action, he further added.



“Experts within this network will support related research and brief the Year of Sustainability team about relevant policies and initiatives in the public and private sectors, as well as offer updates on the best practices in this area,” Al Sabousi said in conclusion.

