UAE, Brazil Exchange Knowledge, Expertise In Economy

Bin Touq affirmed the depth of bilateral relations between the UAE and Brazil, and their constructive cooperation, under the support and care of the leadership of the two countries….reports Asian Lite New

UAE and Brazil have launched a partnership to exchange knowledge and expertise in the economic fields, in a first-of-its-kind initiative within the Government Experience Exchange Programme, which focuses on partnerships and enhancing cooperation with governments in sharing knowledge and expertise in the fields of modernisation, development and government.

The launch of the new partnership came as part of a visit by a Brazilian official delegation headed by Alexandre Cordeiro Macedo, President of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE), to the UAE, during which they were briefed on the innovative business models developed by the UAE government in various fields. An intensive workshop was organised at the headquarters of the Ministry of Economy in Dubai, in the presence of Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, to review key experiences and expertise developed by the governments of the two countries in various economic fields.

Bin Touq affirmed the depth of bilateral relations between the UAE and Brazil, and their constructive cooperation, under the support and care of the leadership of the two countries. He pointed out that the UAE government is always keen to enhance its readiness and adopt advanced methods in government work, in line with its vision for the future to be the best place to live and work, and to strengthen its position as a leading centre for foresight government decisions.

The Minister of Economy said, “The partnership will enable the concerned teams in the UAE and Brazil to learn more about the best government expertise and practices, and also highlight the investment opportunities available to businessmen from both countries, in order to achieve a significant growth leap in economic and trade cooperation relations between them. It will also explore new paths for exchanging knowledge regarding government action and sustainable economic development”.

Abdulla Nasser Lootah, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Knowledge Exchange, confirmed that the partnership between the governments of the UAE and the Federative Republic of Brazil to exchange knowledge in the economic fields represents a new model for the programme’s partnerships, which has focused since its launch in 2018 on building partnerships aimed at enhancing knowledge exchange and sharing experiences in the areas of government modernisation. He pointed out that this new partnership paves the way to expand the scope of the programme to include vital sectors related to the lives of societies and future generations.

Lootah said that the UAE government is keen to build partnerships in various fields with governments around the world, pointing out that the Federative Republic of Brazil represents an important player in the global economy and its leading role in several promising economic fields.

Alexandre Cordeiro Macedo, President of CADE, confirmed the Brazilian government’s keenness to strengthen positive bilateral relations with the UAE government, as part of their mutual directions to expand partnership areas aimed at developing business frameworks and models in various sectors.

Macedo said, “The visit of CADE’s delegation represents a milestone in the development of competition policy and the promotion of international cooperation between two great nations, Brazil and the UAE”. Said President Cordeiro.

The Government Experience Exchange Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs held a series of meetings with the Brazilian government delegation to introduce them to the UAE’s experiences, best practices and knowledge developed in the fields of government knowledge exchange, and its innovative models in performance, excellence, services and government accelerators.

During his meeting with the delegation, Abdulla Lootah reviewed the objectives of the Government Experience Exchange Programme, the partnerships it has launched with more than 30 countries around the world, and the new directions of the programme to expand building specialised knowledge partnerships in various vital sectors.

