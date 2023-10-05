UAE, Brazil Explore Strategic Cooperation

The two ministers explored opportunities for developing cooperation in various areas, including economics, development, food security, renewable energy, and climate issues….reports Asian Lite News

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has met with Mauro Vieira, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federative Republic of Brazil, in the capital, Brasilia.

The meeting, which took place as part of Sheikh Abdullah’s tour to several Latin American and Caribbean countries, touched on bilateral relations and ways to promote them as part of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The two ministers explored opportunities for developing cooperation in various areas, including economics, development, food security, renewable energy, and climate issues.

Additionally, the discussions covered Brazil’s preparations for presiding over the G20 Summit in 2024 and the outcomes of both countries’ participation in the G20 Summit held in the Republic of India last month.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Minister Mauro Vieira discussed the cooperation between the UAE and Brazil within the framework of BRICS following the UAE joining the bloc. Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the significance of this collaboration within BRICS, which provides an outstanding platform for international, multilateral action to achieve sustainable development and prosperity for nations. He commended the Republic of Brazil for supporting the UAE’s membership in the group.

Moreover, Sheikh Abdullah briefed Vieira on the UAE’s preparations to host the Conference of the Parties (COP28) in November this year at Expo 2020 Dubai. The two ministers agreed on the significance of COP28 in advancing bilateral cooperation in climate change matters and achieving a qualitative shift in global climate action.

The UAE Foreign Minister re-affirmed that the strategic partnership between the UAE and Brazil is strong and growing and supports the visions of both countries for achieving comprehensive and sustainable development in all sectors.

His Highness highlighted that the UAE and Brazil will celebrate the 50th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries next year. He stressed their joint determination on advancing their strategic partnership further in all areas.

Vieira, in turn, praised the distinguished UAE-Brazil strategic ties, expressing his wishes for the UAE’s success in hosting COP28.

The meeting was attended by Saleh Ahmad Alsuwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Brazil, and Saeed Mubarak Al Hajri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Commercial Affairs.

