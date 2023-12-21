UAE Rulers Congratulate New Emir of Kuwait

Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah officially assumed the role of Emir of Kuwait, taking an oath before the Kuwaiti National Assembly….reports Asian Lite News

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, on the occasion of assuming power in the State of Kuwait.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the same occasion.

Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah officially assumed the role of Emir of Kuwait, taking an oath before the Kuwaiti National Assembly.

He succeeds the late Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who passed away at the age of 86 on December 16. Sheikh Mishal is the 17th ruler of the oil-rich Gulf state.

In his speech to the parliament, Sheikh Mishal on Wednesday emphasised “the importance of accountability within the framework of the law” for actions that neglect the interests of the citizens, Xinhua news agency reported.

During the speech, the 83-year-old Emir also urged a review of the current situation in terms of security, economy, and living standards, and reaffirmed his commitment to the Gulf and international cooperation.

According to Kuwait’s constitution, the Emir must take the oath before the Parliament before assuming his powers.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent congratulatory cables to His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, on the occasion of assuming power in the State of Kuwait.

The messages were sent by Their Highnesses Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah.

Crown Princes and deputy rulers also sent similar cables to the Emir of Kuwait.

ALSO READ: Gazans Get Water From UAE-Built Desalination Plants

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]