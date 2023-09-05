Habib Al Mulla & Partners Celebrate Emirati Women’s Day

Eman Asad, Real Estate Disputes Practice lead at Habib Al Mulla & Partners stated, “Emirati women have taken big strides in shaping the future of UAE…reports Asian Lite News

Habib Al Mulla and Partners, a regional law firm providing legal services across the UAE and the Middle East, celebrates the 8th edition of Emirati Women’s Day under the theme of ‘We collaborate for tomorrow’, in line with 2023’s theme of ‘Year of Sustainability’. The team at Habib Al Mulla and Partners paused its business for the day to

recognize and celebrate Emirati women’s invaluable contributions to the UAE’s growth in recent times and their integral role in the nation’s bright future.

On this momentous day, the law firm honors the firm’s Emirati women lawyers and emphasize their impact and contribution to the business. These notable law practitioners – viz., Alia Al Mulla, Shareholders Disputes Practice lead at the firm, Eman Asad, Real Estate Disputes Practice lead, and Mira Alfalamarzi, a trainee associate – have contributed immensely to the firm’s success. From time to time, they share their journeys with the team, shedding light on the opportunities, challenges, and experiences that come with a traditionally male-dominated profession.

Expressing his thoughts on this momentous day, Dr. Habib Al Mulla, founder of Habib Al Mulla and Partners, said, “Emirati women are a powerhouse and a national inspiration. Our esteemed leadership has unwaveringly empowered and championed Emirati women for over five decades as they form the bedrock of UAE’s socio-economic progress. We applaud their spirit and diverse achievements, including in the legal sector. Our accomplished Emirati women lawyers at Habib Al Mulla & Partners reflect the current generation of pioneering Emirati women, demonstrating their capacity to conquer any challenge.”

“Additionally, we commit our solidarity to this year’s theme, reflecting our esteemed leader’s dedication to fostering a sustainable future by providing the necessary legal counsel to all our clients on making their businesses sustainable,” he concluded.

Eman Asad, Real Estate Disputes Practice lead at Habib Al Mulla & Partners stated, “Emirati women have taken big strides in shaping the future of UAE. The present-day witnesses remarkable Emirati women as scientists, astronauts, technologists, doctors, politicians, lawyers and more. As an Emirati woman lawyer, I believe there was never a better time to be a part of this highly progressive workforce of our nation and I aspire to leave my footprints among these inspirational Emirati women someday.”

The Emirati Women’s Day was founded in 2015 by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak – The Mother of the Nation and is commemorated on August 28 every year to recognize Emirati women’s efforts and to honor their devotion, fortitude, dreams, and accomplishments in shaping the United Arab Emirates.

ALSO READ-Arabian Automobiles celebrates Emirati Women’s Day with ‘Her Story’ event

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]