‘Mr India’ To Open Assure Clinic in Dubai

Assure Clinic, founded in 2016, helmed by its founders – MD Dermatologist, Gold Medallist, Dr Abhishek Pilani and Dr Priyanka D Pilani, operates 14 outlets across Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Indore, Raipur, Surat, Jaipur, Nagpur, Vadodara, and Lucknow…reports Asian Lite News

Iconic Indian actor Anil Kapoor is set to inaugurate the Assure Clinic at City Walk in Dubai. Assure Clinic, a renowned leader in the Hair and Skin care industry in India, is expanding its presence to the Middle Eastern market with the opening of its clinic in Dubai. With a strong reputation among Bollywood celebrities, Assure Clinic is widely regarded as the most trusted name in the industry.

Assure Clinic, founded in 2016, helmed by its founders – MD Dermatologist, Gold Medallist, Dr Abhishek Pilani and Dr Priyanka D Pilani, operates 14 outlets across Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Indore, Raipur, Surat, Jaipur, Nagpur, Vadodara, and Lucknow. Five of its centres are across Mumbai. Driven by a passion for excellence in dermatological care, Assure Clinic is a trusted brand in the Hair and Skin industry in India. This is their first overseas clinic.

Anil Kapoor

The legendary actor Anil Kapoor, star of blockbuster Mr India, who supports Indian businesses abroad feels that Dubai is the best space to launch a reputed Indian brand. ” It gives me immense pleasure to launch this brand in the Middle East that is home to over 190 nationalities. An Indian brand going overseas gives us all moments of pride in our people and their spirit of entrepreneurship,” he says.

The group has also announced its plans to expand its footprint through a network of centres in the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) region. Starting with the launch of its first international centre in Dubai, an entity is being set up to drive the new business is set to give people in the GCC region an opportunity to avail of the very best in hair and skin treatment.

Assure Clinic’s foray into the GCC region is being done in partnership with Fiducia Capital Founding Partner Satish Subbiah with an investment approval of up to $6 million spread over several tranches. As a part of the expansion plans, it will establish a network of six to eight centres offering hair restoration and skin services over a period of one to two years.

Besides its clinic in City Walk Dubai, these centres will be spread across the GCC in Abu Dhabi, Oman, Kuwait, and Bahrain, among others. Besides consolidating its expansion plans, Assure Clinic also launched specialised products in India along with a mobile App that will offer a higher reach to clients interested in availing their services.

Ms. Sehir Mr. Sathish Subbiah Mr. Kailash Shivdasani

Dr . Abhishek Pilani, the Founder of Assure Clinics, said: “Dubai is one of the globe’s most connected cities and is a great place for business. The emirate, known as the “gateway to the world,” has thrived on its East-West links for many centuries and lies at the heart of the Asia, Africa and India triangle. Historically, its geographic location has facilitated easy connections, business networking and access to trade.

In the modern age, Dubai has evolved to be one of the world’s top destinations for the Trichology and Cosmetics Industry. The city offers many advantages with its highly diversified economy and hyper-modern infrastructure” Dr. Priyanka D Pilani couldn’t agree more, ” We would have a lot of patients from the GCC region, specially the UAE, come to our centres in India to operate on, hence Dubai was always our first and best option to launch Assure Clinics “

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]