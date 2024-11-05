Something Electric is Coming

The new models, named XEV 9e and BE 6e, will make their global debut at the company’s “Unlimit India” event…reports Asian Lite News



Mahindra & Mahindra announced on Monday that it will be unveiling two new electric SUVs on November 26, 2024, in Chennai.

The new models, named XEV 9e and BE 6e, will make their global debut at the company’s “Unlimit India” event.

The company noted that these vehicles will be the first models to launch under two new electric sub-brands, XEV and BE, both of which are built on Mahindra’s innovative Electric Origin INGLO architecture.

The company said “Mahindra is set to introduce two pioneering electric brands, XEV and BE (pronounced be), on the Electric Origin INGLO architecture, at the Unlimit India World Premiere on November 26, 2024, in Chennai. Both brands will launch their first flagship products – the XEV 9e and the BE 6e”.

As per the company statement, the INGLO platform, developed with both Indian and global markets in mind, brings a range of advanced features designed to enhance the driving experience. The architecture focuses on intuitive, intelligent, and immersive technology, offering drivers top-notch safety, impressive range, efficient performance, and an overall enjoyable ride.

It said “From class-leading safety standards to exhilarating performance and impressive range and efficiency, INGLO is designed to deliver a multi-sensory driving experience”.

The company promises that this platform will set new standards for electric vehicle technology in India and beyond.

The XEV 9e and BE 6e each bring unique characteristics to the electric SUV market. The XEV 9e aims to set a new benchmark for luxury electric vehicles, delivering premium comfort and design, while the BE 6e focuses on delivering bold, athletic performance with a powerful drive.

Mahindra describes these two models as Indian icons, ready to compete on a global scale with their innovative designs, state-of-the-art technology, and exceptional performance.

The company with the debut of the XEV 9e and BE 6e is set to strengthen its presence in the electric vehicle market both in India and internationally. (ANI)

The New Dzire is Here

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), a passenger vehicle manufacturer, announced on Monday that it has started accepting bookings for the fourth generation of its popular Dzire model.

In an official statement, the company highlighted that the new Dzire is expected to set a new standard in the compact sedan segment with its progressive design, advanced features, and strong value proposition.

The company said “Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), India’s leading passenger vehicle manufacturer, today commenced bookings for its highly anticipated 4th Generation Dzire.”

The Dzire, a flagship model for Maruti Suzuki, has long been one of the company’s bestsellers in the Indian market. The launch of this fourth-generation model builds on the Dzire’s legacy of delivering reliability and style.

The company stated that the all-New Dzire promises a major step forward, with Maruti Suzuki aiming to revolutionize the compact sedan segment. The company noted that this latest model reflects its ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional vehicles that cater to the evolving needs of Indian consumers.

“The Dzire’s extraordinary journey since 2008 has made it India’s favourite sedan, winning the trust of over 27 Lakh customers. With the All-New Dzire, we have crafted something that’s not just the best in its segment but goes beyond conventional expectations” said Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India.

He further added “Its modern design philosophy, superior comfort and cuttingedge technology represent the perfect synthesis of what customers love about Dzire and what they aspire for in a modern sedan. By combining advanced powertrain options with thoughtfully curated features, the All-New Dzire is poised to deliver an exceptional experience”. (ANI)

