UAE approves national anti-drug strategy

Chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE Cabinet convened at the UAE Government Annual Meetings venue in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court; His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence; and other Sheikhs.

The Cabinet emphasised the significance of the UAE Government Annual Meetings as a pivotal national gathering that embodies the spirit of a united national team. These meetings review and discuss the agenda for governmental federal-local integration and aim to set clear objectives and a national agenda for the upcoming year 2025.

The Cabinet approved the National Anti-Drugs Strategy (2024-2031), a comprehensive plan encompassing various programmes and initiatives that aim for a drug-free UAE by 2031 and reducing mortality rates resulting from drug use.

The strategy aims to bolster community resistance to drug use, advance research in drug detection, support at-risk individuals while harnessing their potential, establish safe treatment and rehabilitation facilities, improve employment opportunities for recovering addicts to reduce relapse rates, strengthen border control against drug trafficking, arrest and apprehend drug dealers, actively participate in international counter-narcotics efforts, and promote the responsible use of potentially addictive prescription medications.

This strategy encompasses several key initiatives: targeted awareness campaigns; and the development of policies and research focused on awareness, prevention, and positive behavioural change.

Sheikh Mohammed said: “This strategy will strengthen measures to deter drug dealers and traffickers at both the local and international levels, expands rehabilitation centers, increases public awareness across all social segments, and establishes correctional centers, among other initiatives. Drugs are the cancer of societies—a destructive force that leads to addiction and despair. It is essential that we unite to combat this danger.”

The cabinet also reviewed the progress of federal housing plans. “Over the past five years, homeownership among citizens has increased from 76% to 91%, the number of pending housing requests dropped from 13,000 to just 650, and the waiting period for housing was reduced from four years to one,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

“Since its establishment, the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program has supported over 90,000 citizens with an allocation of AED 60 billion. May Sheikh Zayed’s soul rest in peace, and may his legacy of goodwill continue to inspire; his contributions to our country’s welfare continue to leave a profound impact.”

“The Cabinet ratified 22 international agreements, covering economic and trade partnerships as well as legal, judicial, and educational cooperation. We also endorsed memoranda of understanding in the fields of energy, competitiveness, and research with 17 countries.”

“The UAE continues to build bridges with nations around the world, as our growing global engagement is a vital element in our sustainable development journey,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

The UAE Cabinet highlighted significant advancements in the Federal Government Housing Program, reflecting the country’s commitment to elevating the quality of life for its citizens. In the period from 1999 up to the end of August 2024, the number of housing aid resolutions has reached 67,148 resolutions, with a total value of financial support amounting to AED47 Billion.

Recent improvements include a rise in homeownership among UAE nationals from 76% in 2017 to 91% in 2023, a reduction in the waiting time for housing support to 1.07 years from 4.42 years, and a remarkable increase in private sector participation, with 70% of housing assistance now funded privately. Citizen satisfaction with Sheikh Zayed Housing Program services has also seen a significant rise from 41% in 2017 to 83% in 2023.

