Avengers bond

Hollywood stars Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr are celebrating their ‘Avenger’ co-star Jeremy Renner’s recovery after his 2023 fatal snow plow accident.

Hemsworth and Downey Jr said in a new interview that the crew is still in contact with each other via a group text chain, which is how they initially found out about Renner’s accident.

“He sent us all a sort of a doped out, hospital, beat-up image and said, ‘All good, guys.’ And then I didn’t hear from him for a while as he was in the thick of it,” Hemsworth said in an interview with Vanity Fair, reports deadline.com.

Last year in September, Renner attended Chris Evans’ wedding, where they all praised him for his recovery.

Downey Jr said: “If there’s one characteristic we’d all agree is paramount… it’s resilience. To see Renner embody that literally and in the context of what was basically Portuguese-American wedding was mind-blowing. Fully recovered and ready to celebrate. So, yes, miracles happen.”

Hemsworth added: “There was an astounding sense of gratitude from him around just being alive.”

Hemsworth also opened up about his regret on ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’.

“I got caught up in the improv and the wackiness, and I became a parody of myself. I didn’t stick the landing.”

He added: “Sometimes I felt like a security guard for the team. I would read everyone else’s lines, and go, ‘Oh, they got way cooler stuff. They’re having more fun.’ What’s my character doing? It was always about, ‘You’ve got the wig on. You’ve got the muscles. You’ve got the costume.”

“Where’s the lighting?’ Yeah, I’m part of this big thing, but I’m probably pretty replaceable.”

