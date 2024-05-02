UAE mourns passing of Sheikh Tahnoun

The UAE has declared an official seven-day mourning period with the passing of H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region….reports Asian Lite News

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has mourned H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, who passed away today.

The Presidential Court issued the following obituary: “In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful… With hearts faithful to God’s decree and destiny, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan mourns his uncle, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, who passed away today.”

The Presidential Court declared official mourning with flags flown at half-mast for a period of seven days starting from Wednesday, corresponding to May 1st.

Meanwhile, the Rulers of the Emirates have expressed their condolences to the President on the passing of Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed. They also extended their sympathies to the UAE President and the Al Nahyan family and asked Allah Almighty to grant the deceased eternal peace in Paradise.

All the courts also declared an official seven-day mourning period in the respective emirates, during which UAE flags will be flown at half-mast.

A legacy of service and dedication

Late Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan was Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region. He previously held the position of Vice Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi; Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), and Vice Chairman of the Supreme Petroleum Council.

In November 2018, the road between Al Ain and Dubai was renamed in his honour.

Sheikh Tahnoun is the brother-in-law of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan through the marriage of his sister, Sheikha Hessa, to Sheikh Zayed.

Life of Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan:

Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan was a close companion of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and he gained valuable experience and knowledge from the Founding Father. Sheikh Tahnoun was well-versed in the affairs of Al Ain and its people, having served as the Ruler’s Representative in the Eastern Region (now Al Ain).

He was one of the men in whom late Sheikh Zayed placed absolute trust, and he appointed him to his first official position on September 11, 1966, as Chairman of the Department of Agriculture and Chairman of Al Ain Municipality, just one month after Sheikh Zayed assumed power in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Tahnoun played a pivotal role in the establishment of the United Arab Emirates, working closely with Sheikh Zayed on the sincere efforts that culminated in the declaration of the Union on December 2, 1971. Prior to the Union, he served as Minister of Municipalities and Agriculture from July 1, 1971, and was also appointed Ruler’s Representative in the Eastern Region of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi on August 9 of the same year.

Under an Emiri decree on July 8, 1972, he was appointed as a member of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development and the Arab Economy (currently known as the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development) and as Chairman of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) in 1973.

In 1974, a decree was issued appointing Sheikh Tahnoun as Chairman of the Department of Municipality and Agriculture in Al Ain.When the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority formed its Board of Directors, Sheikh Tahnoun was appointed as a member. His membership was subsequently renewed in 1980.

In 1977, he became Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Department of Agriculture and Municipalities in Al Ain. He was also appointed by the UAE President as a member of the Supreme Petroleum Council in 1988.

Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan was known for his close ties and direct communication with the people of Al Ain. Most of his official positions and his distinguished record of service to the State and its citizens were focused on his work in the city, making him close to the concerns of its citizens and directly involved in their joys and occasions.

