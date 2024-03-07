Empowering Voices

In a diverse landscape of compelling characters across various platforms, women have taken centre stage, embodying strength, resilience, and unwavering determination. From the powerful Helen Black in Audible’s ‘Marvel’s Wastelanders: Black Widow,’ voiced by Kareena Kapoor Khan to the fearless Sehmat in ‘Raazi,’ on Prime Video, each of them captures the audiences with their indomitable spirits.

Their stories, filled with courage and resilience, serve as a beacon of inspiration, just like this year’s theme of accelerating progress and encouraging women to embrace their strength and forge ahead. Whether they’re fierce warriors or brilliant minds, these women smash stereotypes and teach us how to be badass and stand out on our own. Here are ten remarkable ladies from whom we can draw inspiration this Women’s Day!

Helen Black voiced by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Lisa Cartwright voiced by Masaba Gupta

Podcast: ‘Marvel’s Wastelanders: Black Widow’

Platform: Audible

Meet Helen Black, a powerful woman bestowed with the power to save the universe voiced by Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Lisa Cartwright, the genius mastermind voiced by Masaba Gupta, who play the role of robust female characters in this podcast series. Helen, a fierce, powerful, and intelligent character clashes with Lisa who doesn’t take herself seriously but is uniquely intuitive and smart. Both the ladies take the lead in their distinct charms assuming the roles of a superhero and spy respectively. A one-woman deadly fighting force, Helen makes her moves smartly throughout the series, giving the audience a distinct audio experience.

Ash voiced by Prajakta Koli

Podcast: ‘Marvel’s Wastelanders: Hawkeye’

Platform: Audible

With a tale of justice, resilience, and hope, Ash, voiced by Prajakta Koli, plays the role of Hawkeye’s estranged daughter. Her life takes a tragic turn when she loses the love of her life in a sudden accident. Driven by her youth and impulsiveness, she becomes motivated to seek justice, vowing to finish whoever is responsible. Turning to her father for help, she soon discovers that he, too, has a mission of his own. Pooling their motives of hope and vengeance, the series shows the heartwarming relationship between father-daughter duo Ash and Hawkeye as they collaborate to put an end to those manipulating this emerging dystopian era. Tune into this immersive experience of justice only on Audible!

Zarah Kaul voiced by Kubbra Sait

Podcast: ‘Aakhri Sawaal: Interviews Before Execution’

Platform: Audible

To discover unspoken revelations with the fearless Zarah Kaul, don’t forget to tune into the riveting series of ‘Aakhri Sawaal: Interviews Before Execution’ on Audible. The story revolves around the character of psychologist Zarah Kaul who seeks to complete her late father’s unfinished book, ‘Interviews Before Execution.’ With immense bravery and gratitude towards her father, she interviews condemned murderers on death row single-handedly, unravelling the mysteries behind their crimes.

Jenabai voiced by Kalki Koechlin and Gangubai voiced by Radhika Apte

Audiobook: ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’

Platform: Audible

Meet the strong and resilient Mafia Queens, Jenabai and Gangubai, the female dons and masterminds narrated by Kalki Koechlin and Radhika Apte respectively. They bring to life the unforgettable tales of influential women in Indian history. Despite enduring the trauma of sexual assault, in this Audible show, you will know how Jenabai who was the first mafia queen of the Mumbai underworld, climbed her way up in a predominantly male-dominated society; while Gangu finds the inner strength to stand tall and ensures her voice is heard, being a source of inspiration for countless women today.

Kavya Kulkarni voiced by Mithila Palkar

Podcast: ‘Little Things: Jab Dhruv Met Kavya, Season 1’

Platform: Audible

Kavya, a down-to-earth girl, faces life’s challenges with grace and unwavering determination, refusing to compromise on her deeply held values. The podcast narrates the chapters of Kavya and Dhruv’s lives before their paths intertwined, tracing the story of their initial meeting and the journey that led them to become inseparable soulmates. Kavya, narrated by Mithila Palkar, undergoes a remarkable evolution from a nervous individual to a mature and grown-up woman, catalysed by her encounter with Dhruv—the love of her life. As their paths intertwine, Kavya’s character unfolds, revealing layers of patience, love, and newfound wisdom, painting a vivid portrait of her growth into a more self-assured and empowered version of herself.

Amrita Sabharwal played by Taapsee Pannu

Film: ‘Thappad’

Platform: Amazon Prime

In a powerful story, Amrita, a survivor of domestic abuse, bravely refuses to stay silent. When her husband crosses the line by slapping her at a party, she takes a stand for justice. Choosing equality above all, Amrita fearlessly presses charges against him, firmly rejecting his oppressive actions. Her unwavering strength becomes a beacon of inspiration, showcasing the resilience and determination of women who refuse to yield to injustice.

Sehmat Khan Syed played by Alia Bhatt

Film: ‘Raazi’

Platform: Amazon Prime

Introducing Sehmat Khan, a fearless force of courage and sacrifice, where her name becomes synonymous with extraordinary! Once an ordinary college-going girl, she willingly set aside her dreams, youth, and college life to embark on a mission. Her selfless dedication involved providing crucial and confidential information to the Indian Agency, transforming her into a symbol of resilience and unwavering commitment to a greater cause. Her role highlighted her utmost sacrifice and dedication to her country.

Vaishali Singh played by Bhumi Pednekar

Film: ‘Bhakshak’

Platform: Netflix

The fearless investigative journalist Vishali Singh brought to life by Bhumi Pednekar in the vibrant city of Patna, brings in her due diligence. In her relentless pursuit to uncover the truth, she faces numerous challenges, from police interference to obstacles posed by child welfare authorities. Undeterred, Vaishali showcases unwavering resilience, refusing to back down until she exposes a horrifying crime within a girls’ shelter home in Muzaffarpur, Bihar.

