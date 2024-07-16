Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024 Reveals Star-Studded Nominees

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Diljit Dosanjh have been named in the Best Actor category, while films like ‘Jawan’ and ’12th Fail’, among many others, are nominated for Best Film at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2024.

The festival is all set to celebrate its 15th edition from August 15 to 25.

The nominations for Best Actor, Best Film, Best Film Critics’ Choice, Best Actress, Best Director, and Best OTT Actors and Actresses, among many other categories, have been announced.

’12th Fail’, ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, ‘Chandu Champion’, ‘Dunki’, ‘Jawan’, the Tamil movie ‘Maharaja’, the Malayalam film ‘Premalu’, and ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ are competing in the Best Film category.

Ten actors, including Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Fahadh Faasil, Kartik Aaryan, Mammootty, Mithun Chakraborty, Ranveer Singh, Sparsh Shrivastava, Vicky Kaushal, and Vikrant Massey, are in the Best Actor category.

Nominees for Best Actress include Alia Bhatt, Alizeh Agnihotri, Beena R Chandran, Jyothika, Nitanshi Goel, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Pratibha Ranta, Preeti Panigrahi, Sanya Malhotra, and Swathi Reddy.

For the Best Director category, Imtiaz Ali, Kabir Khan, Karan Johar, Nithilan Saminathan, Rahul Sadasivan, Rajkumar Hirani, and Vidhu Vinod Chopra have been selected.

The Best Actor in the OTT category include Arjun Mathur, Babil Khan, Gulshan Devaiah, Jitendra Kumar, Naveen Chandra, R. Madhavan, Roshan Mathew, and Suvinder Vicky.

Actresses in the same category include Harleen Sethi, Karishma Tanna, Neena Gupta, Nimisha Sajayan, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Sobhita Dhulipala.

IFFM, which is backed and presented by the Victorian Government in Australia, is an annual celebration of Indian cinema, showcasing the best films, digital series, and talents from India.

It aims to promote cultural exchange and celebrate the diversity of Indian cinema on an international stage.

The winners of the prestigious IFFM 2024 Awards will be announced during the festival at their annual gala night on August 16 and will be hosted at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne.

ALSO READ-New on OTT: ‘Kakuda’ Brings Laughter, ‘Maharaja’ Thrills

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]