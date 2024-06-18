‘JNU’ Trailer Unveiled: A Tale of Student Politics

The film also stars Urvashi Rautela, Siddharth Bodke, Piyush Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Vijay Raaz, Rashami Desai, Sonnalli Seygall, Atul Pandey, and Kunj Anand…reports Asian Lite News

The trailer of the upcoming film ‘JNU – Jahangir National University’ was unveiled on Monday.

It showcases the story of Sourabh Sharma, portrayed by Siddharth Bodke, whose journey at the titular university becomes a battleground against what he perceives as anti-national activities.

As per the film’s narrative, these activities are orchestrated by left-wing students.

The film promises to delve into the complexity of student politics and ideological confrontations within educational institutions.

The film also stars Urvashi Rautela, Siddharth Bodke, Piyush Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Vijay Raaz, Rashami Desai, Sonnalli Seygall, Atul Pandey, and Kunj Anand.

In the pursuit of challenging the dominance of leftist ideology within the university along the way, Sourabh also finds love and support from Richa, who becomes his life partner and a pillar of strength. As he rises in student politics, winning elections and assuming leadership roles, Sourabh opposes what he views as anti-national agendas propagated by the left-wing students.

The trailer also showcases the JNU 2016 controversy where some students allegedly raised anti-national slogans.

The film is slated to release in June 2024.

