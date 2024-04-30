No Dance Number for Sreeleela

Sreeleela has emerged as a dancing sensation, and her latest song ‘Kurichi Madathapetti’ from the Telugu film ‘Guntur Karam’ with Mahesh Babu has been trending on the Internet…reports Asian Lite News

Actress Sreeleela, who predominantly works in Telugu and Kannada movies, has declined to work in a dance number opposite Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay in the upcoming Tamil film ‘GOAT’.

The film would have marked Sreeleela’s foray into Tamil cinema and her pairing opposite Vijay, who’s known for his dancing skills, would have been a treat for the fans. But, as per a media report, the actress didn’t want to debut in Tamil cinema with a dance number. Hence, she politely turned down the offer for the song.

Sreeleela has emerged as a dancing sensation, and her latest song ‘Kurichi Madathapetti’ from the Telugu film ‘Guntur Karam’ with Mahesh Babu has been trending on the Internet.

The actress has different plans for Tamil cinema and is waiting for the right opportunity with a substantial role.

The US-born actress, who has been feted thrice with SIIMA honours from 2021 to 2023, will be next seen in the Telugu film ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’, which also stars Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan.

