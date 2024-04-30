33rd Abu Dhabi International Book Fair opens

The ADIBF, organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), is being held from 29th April to 5th May 2024 at ADNEC Abu Dhabi….reports Asian Lite News

Held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, inaugurated the 33rd Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF), organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) from 29th April to 5th May 2024 at ADNEC Abu Dhabi.

The fair serves as a platform for publishers to explore the latest trends and releases in the publishing sector, offering an ideal opportunity for networking and building partnerships, as well as a prime destination for culture enthusiasts and readers to discover new releases.

ADIBF reflects Abu Dhabi’s leading global role in publishing and the promotion of Arab culture.

During the opening, His Highness toured the fair, which hosts around 1,350 publishers from 90 countries, embodying the current edition’s theme Where the World’s Tales Unfold.

Sheikh Theyab explored the highlights of local, Arab, and international publications, and engaged with exhibitors to gauge their opinions and expectations for future editions of the event.

He toured several pavilions, including the Guest of Honour pavilion, which this year celebrates Egypt. His Highness also visited the pavilion honouring renowned Egyptian author and novelist Naguib Mahfouz, this year’s Focus Personality.

Furthermore, the tour included the Book of the World corner, which was inaugurated this year for the first time with Kalila wa Dimna, by Abdullah Ibn Al Muqaffa.

Sheikh Theyab explored various activities and events hosted by ADIBF, including a platform for Saudi podcast Thmanyah, which is set to feature interviews and discussions with writers, in addition to the Arts Corner, and a special section hosting a comprehensive cultural programme for children and youth. Moreover, the tour included the Azbakeya Wall platform, which simulates the old and prestigious Azbakeya Wall Book Market in Egypt, marking the first activity under the Popular Book Markets programme introduced to the ADIBF agenda.

ADIBF is a global cultural event celebrating print and digital cultural content, providing an opportunity for publishers worldwide to explore the latest developments in the global publishing sector, hold meetings, and build partnerships. It also serves as a leading platform to support the development and growth of the publishing sector, and to promote Arabic as a language of culture, science, and creativity around the world.

The ADIBF’s comprehensive professional and cultural programme combines regional publishing sectors and creative industries, aligning with Abu Dhabi’s role in expanding the reach of cultural content by supporting reading, audio-visual and interactive offering, and reinforcing its position as a hub for Arabic publishing and global creative content.

Furthermore, the fair has enhanced its competitiveness and global standing, reflecting Abu Dhabi’s leading role in supporting Arab culture and the continued growth of the global publishing sector by facilitating communication among stakeholders from around the world. The event welcomes 145 new exhibitors and publishers this year, along with 12 countries joining for the first time, namely Greece, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Pakistan, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Mozambique, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Indonesia.

ADIBF’s rich programme includes innovative literary and artistic workshops, along with live musical performances, film screenings, and photo exhibitions depicting the journey of various creative minds, their life stories, and major achievements. Meanwhile, World’s Cuisine presentations shed light on world cultures and the most popular dishes in their traditional cuisines. The fair also hosts activities designed for children and youth, as part of its commitment to expanding its events, activities, and options for all ages.

This year’s edition of ADIBF introduces the Book of the World corner, spotlighting a book that has influenced world literature over the years and across various cultures. The programme has selected Kalila wa Dimna, by Abdullah ibn al-Muqaffa, to feature in its inaugural edition, coinciding with the art exhibition organised by Louvre Abu Dhabi entitled From Kalīla wa Dimna to La Fontaine: Travelling Through Fables.

Furthermore, the fair celebrates Egyptian novelist Naguib Mahfouz as this year’s Focus Personality, in appreciation of his significant role in promoting Arab culture around the world. Meanwhile, the fair celebrates Egypt as its Guest of Honour, in recognition of its prestigious cultural role and influence on Arab thought and knowledge. Egypt will be participating in the fair with an elaborate cultural and professional programme that reflects its cultural role in the Arab world and the publishing industry.

