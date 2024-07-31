New ‘The Boys’ Prequel Series in the Works

Ackles also confirmed his return for ‘The Boys’ fifth and final season, following his cameo in the Season 4 finale…reports Asian Lite News

The universe of the American satirical superhero television series ‘The Boys’ is set to expand with a prequel series titled ‘Vought Rising’ now in production.

The series will star Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash reprising their ‘Boys’ universe roles as Soldier Boy and Stormfront, respectively.

The new series will be set in 1950s New York. Ackles came on stage during ‘The Boys’ Comic-Con panel and made the announcement, reports ‘Variety’.

He called the prequel a “lurid pulp saga prequel”.

Ackles also confirmed his return for ‘The Boys’ fifth and final season, following his cameo in the Season 4 finale.

According to ‘Variety’, ‘The Boys’ creator Eric Kripke and ‘Vought Rising’ showrunner Paul Grellong said in a statement: “We are excited to bring you the next deranged series from the world of ‘The Boys’.”

They added: “It’s a twisted murder mystery about the origins of Vought in the 1950s, the early exploits of Soldier Boy, and the diabolical maneuvers of a supe known to fans as Stormfront, who was then going by the name Clara Vought. We cannot wait to blow your minds and trouble your souls with this salacious, grisly saga drenched in blood and Compound V.”

Meanwhile, actor Antony Starr, who also participated in the panel, shared details about the cringeworthy breastfeeding scene between Homelander and Firecracker in Season 4, calling it “the weirdest thing” he’s done on the show — which is already known for some “weird s***”.

