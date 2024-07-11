Siddharth P. Malhotra Seeks Stories of Sacrifice

Siddharth is deeply thankful to the global audience for showing so much love for ‘Maharaj’…reports Asian Lite News

Director Siddharth P. Malhotra says as a filmmaker he tries to tell soul-stirring human stories and that he has always been on the lookout for strong protagonists.

The filmmaker’s latest features Junaid Khan in his debut role alongside Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey, and Sharvari (in a special appearance), the film was released on June 21.

“As a filmmaker, I have tried to tell soul-stirring human stories with my last two films ‘Maharaj’ and ‘Hichki’. It feels incredible that both these films about human perseverance have become huge global hits coming from India!” Malhotra said.

He added: “I have always been on the lookout for strong protagonists who leave an unforgettable mark on society and sacrifice a lot to better our community.”

Talking about ‘Maharaj’ and Junaid’s character of Karsandas, he said: “Karsandas (played by Junaid) and Naina Mathur (played by Rani) have that in common and I respect both these characters immensely. People who fight against all odds are those who we need in society.”

Siddharth is deeply thankful to the global audience for showing so much love for ‘Maharaj’.

“A film through which we tried to honour a great social reformer of India, Karsandas Mulji. His story needed to be told and it looks like the world is paying him a salute,” he said.

Siddharth added that it is incredible that both his films with YRF, ‘Hichki’, and ‘Maharaj’ have been global hits.

“At a time when projects from across the world are winning hearts, I’m proud that India is also shining on the global content map with films like Maharaj becoming a huge hit,” he added.

