Embrace Tradition with Straavi’s Festive Saree Collection

Banarasi silk sarees are known for their rich and intricate zari work. The festive and vibrant colors, along with the gold or silver brocade, make them a perfect choice for Makar Sankranti and Pongal celebrations…reports Asian Lite News

As a new year dawns, the spirit of festivities surrounds us with new aspirations and joys to unfold in terms of new beginnings.

Sarees are such a beautiful medium to celebrate these festivities through, each saree having so much meaning attached to them. It is a symbol of our rich heritage and the multi cultural environment we are surrounded with.

With festivals like Makar Sankranti, Pongal and Lori commencing, here are our top five saree recommendations from Straavi to embrace the festivities in its full spirits.

Bandhani Sarees

Bandhani sarees are a beautiful representation of traditional Indian craftsmanship and are cherished for their cultural significance and aesthetic appeal. They remain popular choices for women who appreciate the artistry and vibrant colors associated with this traditional tie-and-dye technique.

Banarasi Sarees

Banarasi silk sarees are known for their rich and intricate zari work. The festive and vibrant colors, along with the gold or silver brocade, make them a perfect choice for Makar Sankranti and Pongal celebrations.

Kanjeevaram Sarees

Kanjeevaram sarees are characterized by their lustrous silk and intricate zari work. These sarees often feature vibrant colors and traditional motifs, making them an excellent choice for Pongal festivities.

Organza Sarees

Organza sarees are elegant and lightweight traditional Indian sarees that are crafted from organza fabric. Organza is a sheer and crisp material, often made from silk or a synthetic blend, which gives the saree a delicate and luxurious appearance. These sarees are popular for various occasions due to their sheer elegance factor and versatility.

Ikkat Sarees

The unique craftsmanship and cultural significance of Ikkat sarees make them a cherished choice among those who appreciate handwoven textiles with a rich history. Ikkats are traditional handwoven textiles that are characterised by their distinctive patterns created through the resist dyeing technique.

ALSO READ-Silk Sarees Steal the Spotlight in Pongal Wardrobes

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]