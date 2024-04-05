Abu Dhabi Crown Prince receives Dubai counterpart

Their Highnesses, joined by sheikhs, guests and the crowd of well-wishers, performed the Maghrib prayer. Following the prayer, they attended the Iftar banquet hosted by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan…reports Asian Lite News

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has received H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, today at Al Bateen Palace, where they engaged in warm discussions about the importance of promoting community ties and Emirati values of compassion and generosity during Ramadan.

Their Highnesses and accompanying guests offered prayers for the enduring health and wellness of our leadership on this occasion, and to uphold the blessings of security, stability, and ongoing prosperity of our nation, under the guidance of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Their Highnesses, joined by sheikhs, guests and the crowd of well-wishers, performed the Maghrib prayer. Following the prayer, they attended the Iftar banquet hosted by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Together, they prayed for the continuance of these blessed days for the United Arab Emirates, and for the prosperity and welfare of both its leadership and its people. Their Highnesses also exchanged heartfelt wishes for the long-lasting prosperity and blessings of Arab and Islamic nations worldwide.

ALSO READ-Abu Dhabi private sector achieves remarkable growth

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]