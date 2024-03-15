Dubai Sees 21% Rise in International Tourist Arrivals

Dubai’s international visitor performance bolstered its ranking as the No.1 global destination for an unprecedented third successive year…reports Asian Lite News

Dubai welcomed 1.77 million international tourists in January 2024, an increase of 21% compared to 1.47 million visitors in the same period of 2023.

According to the Dubai Tourism Performance Report for January issued by the Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, Western Europe ranked first in terms of source markets for international tourists to Dubai with a share of over 18% and a number of 327,000 visitors. The GCC countries followed with 311,000 visitors, representing nearly 18%, and South Asia ranked third with 294,000 visitors, accounting for about 17% of the total international visitors to the emirate.

The number of international visitors from Russia, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and Eastern Europe reached 262,000 or 15%, ranking fourth, while the number of visitors from the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region reached 211,000 or 12% of the total number of tourists coming to Dubai, ranking fifth.

North and Southeast Asia ranked sixth with 149,000 visitors and a share of 8%, followed by the Americas in seventh place with 115,000 visitors or about 6% of the total number of international visitors, Africa in eighth place with 71,000 visitors representing 4%, and Australia in last place with 33,000 visitors representing 2% of the total number of international visitors.

Dubai’s international visitor performance bolstered its ranking as the No.1 global destination for an unprecedented third successive year in the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2024, the first city to achieve this unique accolade. This was further reinforced at ITB Berlin after Dubai was named 2023’s highest-rated destination in the Destination Performance Index (DPI) by IPK International, one of the world’s leading tourism consultancies specialising in tourism research, marketing and planning. The annual study, taking into consideration global tourist trips, traveller satisfaction, recommendations, and the desire to revisit, highlighted Dubai’s outstanding performance in attracting and satisfying tourists.

Recently, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) showcased Dubai’s diverse attractions at the Internationale Tourismus-Börse Berlin (ITB Berlin) trade show, accompanied by 56 partners. This marked Dubai’s 32nd participation at ITB Berlin, drawing nearly 100,000 attendees. DET, joined by co-exhibitors such as Address Hotels + Resorts and Atlantis Dubai, aimed to highlight Dubai’s tourism offerings to global industry leaders. Participation in such shows is integral to DET’s strategy to attract visitors from various markets. In 2023, Dubai recorded 17.15 million international visitors, with a significant contribution from the German market, which witnessed a 36% YoY growth. The Dubai delegation engaged with top politicians and industry leaders at the event.

ALSO READ: UAE Seeks More Aid Corridors For Gaza

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]