RamadanInDubai Festivities to Enchant Residents & Visitors

The #RamadanInDubai campaign, orchestrated by the Dubai Festivals & Retail Establishment (DFRE), promises a month-long extravaganza filled with captivating light displays, fireworks, musical performances, and culinary delights. This initiative aims to spread joy and magic across Dubai during the Holy Month, offering residents and visitors a plethora of experiences to cherish until Eid.

Every weekend during #RamadanInDubai, the city will be illuminated with enchanting fireworks shows presented by Al Zarooni Group at various locations such as Bluewaters, The Beach, JBR, Al Seef, and Dubai Festival City Mall.

Dubai’s culinary scene will also shine during Ramadan, with diverse gastronomy experiences available for everyone. From food trucks at Ramadan markets to lavish five-star buffets and traditional Iftar and Suhoor offerings at hotels, restaurants, and Ramadan tents, there’s something to satisfy every palate and budget. Global Village will offer a feast of international flavors amid a festive atmosphere, while the Ramadan Garden by Winter Garden and Al Khawaneej Majlis provide unique dining experiences.

Roaming performances by musicians and artists will entertain crowds at Global Village, Expo City Dubai, Dubai Festival City Mall, City Walk, and JBR, enhancing the festive spirit across the city.

Launched under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the #RamadanInDubai campaign aims to unite the public and private sectors in celebrating the Holy Month. Spearheaded by the Dubai Media Council and executed by Brand Dubai, the initiative seeks to showcase the cultural richness and warmth of Ramadan while honoring Emirati customs and traditions. Through this campaign, Dubai aims to create a unique ambiance that embodies the essence of Ramadan, fostering a sense of community and togetherness among its residents and visitors.

