FIFA President congratulates Al Ain Club

Gianni Infantino, President of Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), congratulated Al Ain Club on winning the 2023-2024 AFC Champions League title and qualifying for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

Al Ain succeeded in achieving its second continental title after 21 years since its first, by defeating Japan’s Yokohama F. Marinos 5-1 in the second leg of the final yesterday, Saturday. This secured the title with an aggregate score of 6-3, after losing the first leg 1-2.

Infantino posted a video welcoming the new entrant to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 to be hosted by the United States next year.

He congratulated Al Ain Club on qualifying for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the United States and said they would see them there.

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will feature 32 teams from various continents, representing the strongest regional clubs, and it will be held in the United States in June 2025.

Mewanwhile, Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, President of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and First Vice-President of FIFA, congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Al Ain Club’s winning AFC Champions League title 2024.

Shaikh Salman affirmed that Al Ain Club’s great achievement is a result of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s generous patronage of sports in the UAE in general, and for Al Ain Club in particular.

He also congratulated H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, First Vice President of Al Ain Sports and Cultural Club, First Vice President of the Honorary Council and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Club; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, National Security Adviser, Second Vice President of Al Ain Sports and Cultural Club, and Second Vice President of the Honorary Council, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, President of the UAE Football Association (UAEFA), lauding the association’s concrete cooperation in the success of the final match.

