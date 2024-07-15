Hamdan, Abdullah get new roles in UAE leadership

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed has been appointed as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed as Deputy Prime Minister in addition to his portfolio as Foreign Minister…reports Asian Lite News

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced a new cabinet formation in the country, following the approval of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The new cabinet includes the appointment of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and the appointment of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Deputy Prime Minister in addition to his portfolio as Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Additionally, the new formation includes a major restructuring of the education system in the UAE, the appointment of a Minister of Sports, and a Minister of State for Entrepreneurship.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed said, “Following consultations with President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and after his approval, and in continuation to the ongoing development of the structure of the UAE government, we announce today a new cabinet reshuffle as follows: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum joins the UAE government as Deputy Prime Minister and is appointed as Minister of Defence.”

“Sheikh Hamdan is a true supporter. He is a leader who loves people and is loved by them. We have high confidence that he will be a valuable addition to the UAE government, and a major contributor to shaping the future of the UAE.”

He added, “We also announce today, as part of the governmental amendments, the appointment of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Deputy Prime Minister in addition to his portfolio as Minister of Foreign Affairs.

“We also announce the reconstruction of the Education, Human Resources and Community Development Council under the chairmanship of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Vice Chairperson H.H. Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The Ministry of Community Development will be under the umbrella of the Council, as well as the Ministry of Education, higher education, federal universities and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation. H.H. Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will also chair the Quality of Education Centre.”

He went on to say, “The Education Council, chaired by Sheikh Abdullah and with Sheikha Mariam as Vice Chairperson, safeguards stability and continuity of education plans and strategies. The council will oversee our national human capital under the guidance and vision of the UAE President, addressing everything from early childhood to general education, higher education, employment, and Emiratisation, ultimately supporting stable families capable of raising generations that are attached to their identity, preserving the values of their society, and keeping pace with all future scientific and technological changes.”

New Structure of the Education Sector

The new structure for the education sector in the country comes as part of the sustainable development of this strategic sector. It aims to enhance comprehensive governance of the sector and link it to human development and the community. Additionally, it seeks to improve cooperation among various entities within the educational system to accelerate the implementation of strategic plans and enhance communication, connection, and participation between education and the community

The initiative also focuses on improving quality, ongoing development and evaluation processes, monitoring progress, and achieving the aspirations and targeted outcomes for all members of society.

The new structure also aims to transform into a sustainable system that considers community members from the beginning of their lives, focusing on developing their educational and professional journeys. It supports lifelong learning and development to ensure continued growth and prosperity for future generations.

The cabinet reshuffle aims to unify the visions between education, human development, and the community, enabling communication and collaboration among various entities to achieve shared priorities. It also targets attracting, retaining, and nurturing talents to enhance education and human development in society.

Furthermore, the new structure focuses on addressing the needs of education and the community at the national level, finding solutions to various challenges to support students, teachers, school principals, parents, and all segments of society.

Education, HR and Community Dev, Council

The Education, Human Resources and Community Development Council encompasses under its umbrella the Quality of Education Centre, the General Secretariat, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, and federal universities, along with the Ministries of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Community Development, according to the council’s scope of work.

The council’s responsibilities include approving the vision and strategic directions for education, human development, and community in the country, as well as endorsing performance indicators and key targets. Additionally, it will approve frameworks, policies, strategies, legislation, and regulations, overseeing the performance of federal entities related to its scope and monitoring their progress in achieving the set targets.

